MOO House / Agustín Aguirre + FRAM arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. MOO House is located in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The house preserves the historical feature of an object left in time, almost nostalgic. Its pure, clean and timeless form emerges above a new limit, constituted by the gate that separates the house from the street. This limit seeks the dialogue between the historical and the current, light and the heavy, real and the conceptual, white and brown, the interior and the exterior.

Before the intervention, the house was completely altered by random programmatic additions and changes made over the years. The project strategy consisted of restoring the shell of the original house, removing all the additions, and enhancing the interior with a new permeable program in relation to new exterior patios that surround it. Classical language, the height of the spaces, wide walls, and the existing floors were the starting point as the strategy and imprint of the project.

The first step consisted of demolishing all the walls, ceilings, and floors that surrounded the original architecture of the house, to expose its shell and the outer space that detaches it from its dividing walls.

Access is through a first patio that functions as a transition space between the street and the interior of the house, between the public and the private. Its main program, living room, kitchen, and dining room, is located in the center of the plant, with a second longitudinal patio that contains it. Large doors and windows seek to give as much light as possible and relate the program to the frequent use of that outdoor space. Finally, the bedroom and its main bathroom are direct and private relation to a third patio.