Shanghai International Fortune Centre / Aedas

main parts of the building. Image Courtesy of Aedas

+ 23

Office Buildings • Shanghai, China Architects: Aedas

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 173327 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Interpon Alucobond , PPG Manufacturers:

Global Design Principal: Ken Wai

Client: Shanghai Qiaohe Properties Co., Ltd.

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Building against the serene night sky. Image Courtesy of Aedas

Text description provided by the architects. The recently completed Shanghai International Fortune Centre in Jinqiao, Pudong, Shanghai, comprises 2 high-rise office towers interlinked through a three-story podium with potential for future commercial purposes.

Bordered by iconic commercial buildings. Image Courtesy of Aedas

Surrounded by multiple Metro lines and arterial roads, it is closely connected to the Lujiazui CBD in the west and Zhangjiang Hi-tech Park in the south. The development occupies an inverted L shape site along a tributary of Huangpu River and is bordered by iconic commercial buildings from the 1990s.

aerial view. Image Courtesy of Aedas

“Considering these geographical conditions, the heart of the design accentuates the challenge of taking full advantage of the waterfront landscape while arranging the business elements pragmatically—ultimately to promote the building as an emblem that reflects the city’s character.” Said Aedas Global Design Principal Ken Wai.

Shanghai International Fortune Centre. Image Courtesy of Aedas

Green office experience. The plot is divided into two by a public road, with green space in the east, two high-rise office buildings, and other ancillary functions in the west. A podium is set to bridge the twin towers and is equipped with F&B and retail services to meet the needs of office-goers.

A semi-enclosed courtyard between the twin towers enables an omni-level green relationship . Image Courtesy of Aedas

Setting Sail. The design concept of sail-setting is derived from the crisscrossing rivers in the area. The staggered placements of rectangular blocks and the crisp linear facade lines conjure up the image of a sailboat. The subtle curves on the podium roof, refuge stories, and tower crown evoke a sense of rhythm that resembles propelling sails, which augurs the prosperous development of Jinqiao, sailing for a bright future.