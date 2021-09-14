Cafe Bidam / Design Token

+ 26

Architects: Design Token

City: Jongno-gu

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Traditional Korean-style house Cafe 'Bidam'.

Bidam is a project that renews Hanok into a performance venue and a cafe, with the concept of ‘Korean Royal Orchestra’.

The stage is located in the courtyard to make audiences enjoy a show with drinks.

Seats are created by extending and overlapping the terrace. The folding screen behind the stage is the role of an orchestra shell, and the wall is made of Korean-ish materials designed to create a rich reverberation.

The iconic colors of the Orchestra costume which are Yellow, blue, and red are used as lighting and finishes. It is intended to provide a space where visitors can feel Korean emotion in the harmony with traditional and modern architecture.