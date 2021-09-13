Graphisoft Building Together 2021 Digital Event is Right Around the Corner

Graphisoft, the leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) software solution developer for architecture, has announced the full speaker list and final agenda for the Building Together 2021 conference. Scheduled for September 14-16, the carefully curated online program will cover a range of topics of interest to today’s AEC professionals, including sustainability, integrated design, Building Lifecycle Intelligence, and the future of architecture education.

Thirty-nine leading architects and experts from around the world will participate — from Australia, Austria, Brazil, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and the United States — in the form of roundtables, keynotes, and short TREND Talks. These thought leaders will share disruptive innovations, ideas, and examples of great architecture — all within the framework of an inspiring and interactive three-day online conference.

CHANGING ROLE OF ARCHITECTS, SUSTAINABLE DESIGN, REINVENTING THE CITY, INTEGRATED DESIGN IN ACTION, CULTURE HERITAGE PRESERVATION

Great minds will highlight the critical trends shaping the AEC industry: Prof. Dr. Michael Braungart, Philip Allsopp, and Tiffany Brown from the US; Masaaki Matsuoka from Japan; Marta Olivieri from Italy; Jorge Beneitez from Hong Kong; and Catherine Loke from Singapore will present at the conference.

In addition to keynote speeches and riveting presentations, roundtable discussions with live Q&A sessions will elevate hot topics on agenda.

Discover why urban planning for 21st-century megacities is a growing challenge. An international group of top architects will discuss social challenges and potential solutions, including new technologies that can help provide answers. The following roundtable participants will lead the discussion on Day 1: Daniel Toledo, Partner and CEO of Königsberger Vannucchi Arquitetura, Brazil; Leeswann Bolden, Senior BIM Consultant, and Implementation Specialist; Paolo Mazzoleni, Founding Partner of BEMaa, Italy; and Sergey Kuznetsov, Chief Architect of Moscow, Russia.

Experts agree that if the concept of “BIM and integrated design” is embedded into architectural education, it needs to be related to the rest of the curriculum. Representatives from leading universities will discuss the state of architectural education in the second roundtable on Day 1: Marco Casini, Associate Professor in Technology of Architecture, Sapienzia University of Rome; Prof. Sven Pfeiffer, Head of Digital Design, Hochschule Bochum; Eduardo Rolón, AIA NCARB, Director of the Digital Studio Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico; Eduardo Ribeiro, Architect, PhD student at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Professor at FGV; Kimmo Liimatainen, Architect of SAFA; and Szabolcs Mikó, Global Education Manager at Graphisoft.

What role can new technologies play in honoring the past and designing the future? We'll discuss the challenges of building digital twins and how BIM analysis can help architects make responsible decisions on Day 2. Meet our speakers: Ernesto Minnucci, Civil Engineer and Technical Director at Minnucci Associati; Jakub Masák, Founder of Masák & Partner; Marlon Boshi, Key Account Manager at Graphisoft Italy; and Sumaya Dabbagh, Principal at Dabbagh Architects.

Architects were once known as "Master Builders," as they were the ultimate controllers of the building process. Increased technical complexity and new building technologies lead to a gradual erosion of architectural roles. Who will drive construction projects in the next decade? Leading industry experts discuss the changing role of architects on Day 2: Andreas Kleboth, Managing Director at Kleboth Dollnig; Felix Lati, Founder at Lexicon + ion; and Ida Kiss, Head of Design at DVM Group.

To register for free, visit buildingtogether.graphisoft.com.

Building Together Design Challenge announced — September 6-24

To encourage people around the world who have registered for the event to work on an easy design task together using Archicad (no prior software knowledge is needed), Graphisoft launched the Building Together Design Challenge on September 6, focused on each participant’s personal vision on what the words ‘inside’ and ‘outside’ mean.

The individual models will be imported into a single BIMx file. The challenge lasts through September 24, when Graphisoft will reveal a giant architectural puzzle made up of the submitted designs. Participants are invited to encourage their friends and colleagues to vote for their design — and to submit their own. The 50 designs with the most votes will win valuable prizes. For more information and to enter the challenge, visit buildingtogether.graphisoft.com/design-challenge.