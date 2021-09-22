We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Village Courtyard Restaurant / AML Design studio

Village Courtyard Restaurant / AML Design studio

© Weiqi Jin

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Restaurant, Renovation
Beijing, China
  • Architects: AML Design studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  340
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Weiqi Jin
  • Lead Architects: Amulong, Xiaoyou Song, Chong Liu
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Overall Design Brief. Since the flourishing development of rural cultural tourism, the courtyard restaurant has become part of the supporting facilities in villages. We, as designers, feel fortunate to participate in this process. Our purpose of the project is to retain the vitality of the countryside, which is the growth of the village that requires both cultural heritage and technical innovation. Such innovation should truly respond to its site and cultural context, not just the form.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The formation of buildings is closely tied to the development of the site, which is witnessed by the time. Whether the building is situated in a lonely or warm land or made of rough or delicate material, it will speak for itself in a neutral tone while dealing with the relationship between itself and the outer world. The generation of our building is inspired by a dialogue between architecture and the Great Wall, a dialogue between one and himself/herself. The design is about discovering and accepting oneself and learning to appreciate the beauty of loneliness or warmth.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
axonometric
axonometric
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Spatial Design Description. The walls are covered with blue and green tiles as a skirting, emphasizing the integrity of the space. The wavy low wall uses water-brushed stone as the veneer. The light-yellow water-brushed stone is flat and smooth on the ground, forming a contrast between rough and smooth materials.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The entire roof is poured with concrete, and the connection between the beams and columns demonstrates the sense of strength between the structures.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The long stripe-shaped windows above the low wall allow more light to enter the room, meanwhile providing a wide view for every guest to appreciate the unique architecture and natural landscape of the Shuiguan Great Wall scenic spot.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Yanqing District, Beijing, China

AML Design studio
GlassSteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Village Courtyard Restaurant / AML Design studio" 22 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968370/village-courtyard-restaurant-aml-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Weiqi Jin

右蔦乡村庭院餐厅 / 阿穆隆设计工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

