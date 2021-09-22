Bertolotti Vial Machinery and Office Warehouse / Estudio 2(A) DosArquitectas

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

© Albano García© Albano García© Albano García© Albano García+ 23

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Barn, Parking, Office Buildings
Santa Fe, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio 2(A) DosArquitectas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  691
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Albano García
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Robert McNeel & Associates
  • Project And Direction:Guillermina Iglesia, María Eva Contesti.
  • Design Team:Virginia Florez, Rodrigo Herrera Muñiz, Lorenzo Trepat, Eugenia Citterio.
  • Structural Calculation:Sergio Blas Monge.
  • Altimetric Survey:Melina Soledad Grosso.
  • Industrial Effluent Treatment Advisor:Sebastián Canavoso.
  • Steel Framing Contractor:Marcelo Contreras
  • City:Santa Fe
  • Country:Argentina
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
© Albano García
© Albano García

Text description provided by the architects. This commission is part of our work as Gea Desarrollos, from where we carry out the San Lorenzo Industrial Park located at the intersection of the Rosario-Santa Fe highway and the RP10 in the Province of Santa Fe. The building is located on a lot that faces the highway, becoming visible to the passage of vehicles that transit daily.

© Albano García
© Albano García
Elevation and Section
Elevation and Section
© Albano García
© Albano García

This work is the result of teamwork with the client who knew how to value our proposal that challenges the traditional typology of the shed. Our search as a study is based on questioning the typologies and traditional programs, focusing on the spatial qualification of the environments. In this particular case, the challenge was to articulate three different programs that had to function independently: shed or storage space and repair of vehicles and machinery, covered parking for private cars, and an office area with a meeting room, reception, and equipment.

© Albano García
© Albano García
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Albano García
© Albano García
First Floor
First Floor
© Albano García
© Albano García

A recurring strategy in our works is also that of “the container and the content”, that is, the incorporation of a specific program object that articulates and defines the different spaces within a container that surrounds it.

© Albano García
© Albano García
Diagram
Diagram
© Albano García
© Albano García

Located on a lot in front of the Rosario Santa Fe highway, the building leans on one side to make way for the permanent circulation of vehicles. Likewise, the office sector rises to make room for parking and in this way, privilege views towards the horizon. This horizon is not frankly revealed through the openings, but rather, through the material choice, it appears distorted and diffused towards the industrial landscape.

© Albano García
© Albano García

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Ruta Provincial 25 (Intersección, Au Rosario, Santa Fe, Provincia de Santa Fe, Argentina

Estudio 2(A) DosArquitectas
Office

