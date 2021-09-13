Rosa Apartment / CoDA arquitetos

+ 25

Renovation, Apartment Interiors • Asa Sul, Brazil Architects: CoDA arquitetos

Area: 79 m²

Year: 2021

Photographs: Júlia Tótoli

Manufacturers: Antunes Armários e Cozinhas , Casa dos Vidros , Francisco Dias , Tozzetti , WS marmoraria

Authors: Pedro Grilo, Isabela Bandeira

Project Team: Rayan Sant'anna, Julia Coutinho, Lorena Freitas

Editorial Team: Sarah Almeida

Builder: Mestre João

Restoration Work: Antônio

City: Asa Sul

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The young couple with a little girl searched the office to help renovate their new apartment. The family's proposal was to modernize the space, the new program would not need the service room, nor one of the original 3 bedrooms, but it should include a suite, a home office space and a more social kitchen.

Therefore, the key point of the project was to transform the living room by adding a part of both, the kitchen and one of the old bedrooms, thus gaining ample and flexible space. In this environment are the functions of living, dining, cinema, office and kitchen. The division of the rooms is demarcated by the columns and concrete beams now exposed during the construction process. To house the voluminous library of the couple, both academics, two fixed structures were proposed: shelves above the office bench and niches under the concrete bench built along the main window.

The result is a room with few fixed elements, which provides flexibility of uses, including the possibility of projecting movies on the white wall, the use in a sitting format without a TV, and the use of dinner for more people.

Positioned on the rear façade, the wetted part of the project was optimized and included the complete overhaul of the hydraulic and electrical installations. The reorganization of the plant housed two practically identical bathrooms, one facing the living room, the other facing the suite. The laundry room new location, behind the kitchen, freed the view of the cobogó from the living room, providing direct cross ventilation throughout the social area.

The choice made for the materials was both for the aesthetic issue, a search for more natural elements, preferred by the residents, as for the feasibility of the work. The decision then was to limit the number of coverings and enhance those already existing in the space, such as the concrete of the structures, the cobogós on the façade and the hardwood flooring, in Brazilian Peroba Rosa wood, which gives the apartment its name.