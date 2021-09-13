More Than Just a Wardrobe: 15 Examples of Walk-in Closets

Save this picture! E2211 House / RAVEL Architecture. Photo: © Chase Daniel

Choosing a home's cabinetry and furniture is not only about function and storage space but also about visual appeal. Walk-in closets, which are normally located in the master bedroom, are a good example of this. These spaces were usually used only for storing clothes, but modern closets now incorporate more unique features, transforming them into more personal and functional amenities.

As can be seen in the following projects, many designs start from this space to go on and plan the best location for the en-suite bathroom, for different and unusual furniture, such as a dressing table, or even a home office desk or armchair for reading, taking advantage of the quiet and reserved environment. As a result, closets are no longer reserved for keeping clothes but can be used for many other purposes. We have selected fifteen examples that successfully incorporate this feature into residential architecture.

Save this picture! E2211 House / RAVEL Architecture. Photo: © Chase Daniel

Save this picture! House of Ichijoji / YAP. Photo: © Kenta Hasegawa

Save this picture! House of Ichijoji / YAP. Photo: © Kenta Hasegawa

Save this picture! Pied-à-mer Apartment at Sea / Michael K Chen Architecture. Photo: © Alan Tansey

Save this picture! Floor Plan - Pied-à-mer Apartment at Sea / Michael K Chen Architecture

Save this picture! Louveira Apartment / Estudio FM + Rosenbaum®. Photo: © Ricardo Bassetti

Save this picture! Louveira Apartment / Estudio FM + Rosenbaum®. Photo: © Ricardo Bassetti

Save this picture! Apartamento RFV / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos. Photo: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Apartamento RFV / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos. Photo: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Umami Apartment / Semerene Arquitetura Interior. Photo: © Haruo Mikami

Save this picture! Umami Apartment / Semerene Arquitetura Interior. Photo: © Haruo Mikami

Save this picture! Floor Plan - Zagal Loft / Tangible

Save this picture! Apartamento Eduardo e Clarissa / INÁ Arquitetura. Photo: © Maira Acayaba

Save this picture! Apartamento Eduardo e Clarissa / INÁ Arquitetura. Photo: © Maira Acayaba

Save this picture! Lima House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo + Elisa Friedmann. Photo: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! O-asis House / The Ranch Mine. Photo: © Roehner + Ryan

Save this picture! Villa E / C.F. Møller Architects. Photo: © Julian Weyer

Save this picture! Villa E / C.F. Møller Architects. Photo: © Julian Weyer

Save this picture! Family Lar Apartment / Paulo Moreira Architectures. Photo: © Ivo Tavares Studio

Save this picture! Family Lar Apartment / Paulo Moreira Architectures. Photo: © Ivo Tavares Studio

