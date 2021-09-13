More Than Just a Wardrobe: 15 Examples of Walk-in Closets

Choosing a home's cabinetry and furniture is not only about function and storage space but also about visual appeal. Walk-in closets, which are normally located in the master bedroom, are a good example of this. These spaces were usually used only for storing clothes, but modern closets now incorporate more unique features, transforming them into more personal and functional amenities.
As can be seen in the following projects, many designs start from this space to go on and plan the best location for the en-suite bathroom, for different and unusual furniture, such as a dressing table, or even a home office desk or armchair for reading, taking advantage of the quiet and reserved environment. As a result, closets are no longer reserved for keeping clothes but can be used for many other purposes. We have selected fifteen examples that successfully incorporate this feature into residential architecture.
E2211 House / RAVEL Architecture
House of Ichijoji / YAP
Pied-à-mer Apartment at Sea / Michael K Chen Architecture
Residence OW / ST design studio
Louveira Apartment / Estudio FM + Rosenbaum®
RFV Apartment / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos (in Portuguese)
Umami Apartment / Semerene Arquitetura Interior
FH House / Protostudio+Prototype (in Portuguese)
Zagal Loft / Tangible
GM Apartment / Nildo José
Apartment for Eduardo and Clarissa / INÁ Arquitetura (in Portuguese)
Lima House / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Samanta Cafardo + Elisa Friedmann
O-asis House / The Ranch Mine
Villa E / C.F. Møller Architects
Family Lar Apartment / Paulo Moreira Architectures
This article is part of the ArchDaily series Ideas For Your Home, in which we explore subjects related to domestic life through tips, solutions, and ideas to improve your home. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.