165_MIDEarchitetti Office / MIDE architetti

Text description provided by the architects. It has been a great challenge designing a working space highly representative of our identity.

An old industrial building, previously serving as a carpentry and dance school, has been chosen as our new home. A major intervention on the indoor, allowed us to provide the building with a “new life” that is a solid “manifesto” of our method that enhances a consistent use of the materials.

The new concrete-faced structure allowed to double the surface of the building, obtaining a new floor. The roofing skylights facing north and the glass windows in the main front-facing south contribute with direct natural light.

The building develops in two open-space levels: the ground floor is a public space used for meetings, expositions, and events, while the first floor is the real working space. Here, from October 1st, 2018, our projects are conceived.