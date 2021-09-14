165_MIDEarchitetti Office / MIDE architetti

-
Architects: MIDE architetti
- Area: 210 m²
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: Alessandra Bello
- Design And Construction:Sergio de Gioia
- Consultant:Pampagnin Costruzioni S.r.l.
- City:Fiesso d'Artico
- Country:Italy
Text description provided by the architects. It has been a great challenge designing a working space highly representative of our identity.
An old industrial building, previously serving as a carpentry and dance school, has been chosen as our new home. A major intervention on the indoor, allowed us to provide the building with a “new life” that is a solid “manifesto” of our method that enhances a consistent use of the materials.
The new concrete-faced structure allowed to double the surface of the building, obtaining a new floor. The roofing skylights facing north and the glass windows in the main front-facing south contribute with direct natural light.
The building develops in two open-space levels: the ground floor is a public space used for meetings, expositions, and events, while the first floor is the real working space. Here, from October 1st, 2018, our projects are conceived.