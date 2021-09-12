General Manager’s Bungalow Complex / SILT

+ 25

Design Team: ARC - SILT Consortium

Project Architect: Mumtaheena Rifat

Landscape Architects: SILT landscape team

Structure Engineers: Design Development Management

Site Engineer: Mohaiminur Raju

Country: Bangladesh

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Tea estates- an active remnant of the British colonial period, present a unique context, carrying with them stories of pride and grandeur as well as inequality, oppression, and struggle. This is acutely reflected in the overall spatial planning of the estates and their architectural styles- ostentatious bungalows for authorities and humble huts for tea workers.

The project is located in Luayuni-Holichhera Tea estate, Bangladesh. Its central location within the estate and the functional significance of accommodating the general manager puts it in a powerful position to inspire and influence the ongoing and future developments in the area. The architects, therefore, strived to create spaces that take an active stance against the prevailing disparity while being visually and experientially coherent with the landscape. The traditional bungalow form was thus questioned in terms of scale, spatial layout, materiality, and indoor-outdoor transitions. The result is a collection of open and grounded pavilions that merge effortlessly with their surroundings while bringing the different user groups closer together.

The design takes cues from the existing landscape; with natural elements such as trees, water bodies, and contour becoming an integral part of the experience. No trees were cut during the construction, rather guided the overall distribution of spaces. Water bodies are introduced in strategic locations, acting as rainwater collection tanks as well as cooling sources for microclimatic comfort.

Sensitively chosen vernacular materials and processes, commonly used in the locality, are utilized to achieve better spatial quality and climate control. Local mud wall technology is adapted and adjusted as mud plaster applied by hand for the interior wall finish. The interior ceiling is made from locally sourced “Sheetal Pati” woven from Murta plants (Schumannianthus dichotomous). Maximum light and natural ventilation are ensured by creating the largest possible openings within the local technology. The articulations of the openings are simplified, with MS L frames on the outside and local Acasia wood on the inside. The materials play to each other’s strengths - weather protection and structural stability of the metal reduces the amount of wood required, while the tactile experience of the wood creates warmth and ease of use.

The use of leftover construction and found materials from the locality and central junkyard of the estate accentuate the simplicity of the pavilions. All exterior light fittings are re-purposed from local fish traps, woven waste bins, discarded generator air filters, and “Tagar” - mortar mixing pans used by local brick masons. Discarded aluminum irrigation pipes, MS pipes, MS L angle, and box sections are also re-used to make lights, drainage gutters, columns, and spouts.

The project's socio-cultural significance lies in its ability to provide an attainable example. Exposed bricks, recycled fixtures, corrugated cement sheets- these are all easily accessible for anyone in the estate. The result is an understated, yet sophisticated presence created with local materials and techniques, that takes advantage of familiar spatial articulation without compromising comfort. By doing away with visual exclusivity, the complex becomes more welcoming and approachable to the regular tea worker.

The pavilions and their seamless integration with the surrounding landscape provide the users with both physical and psychological connections with nature, resulting in a subtle yet strong impact on how the served to interact with the serving. This increase in lateral interaction fosters dialogue while questioning the prevalent inequality of the tea estate. Subtle tweaks of spatial decisions have helped initiate the transition to a more equitable environment and an inclusive existence for all.