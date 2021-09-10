Planning Consent Granted for OMA/ Reinier De Graaf's Masterplan For Morden Wharf in London

OMA’s mixed-use development for Morden Wharf has just been granted planning consent from the Royal Borough of Greenwich’s Planning Committee. The scheme created for developer U+I is located on a 2.4-hectare brownfield site, with an industrial past, on London’s Greenwich Peninsula facing the historic Greenwich and the millennial O2 Arena.

Our proposition for Morden Wharf is one with little ego, a surrender to the existing context that aims to reconcile the past with the future. Architecture doesn’t exist for its own sake but to frame the public space in-between. -- Reinier de Graaf, OMA Partner

Balancing new residential development with employment and community uses, the design builds on the site’s industrial past, preserving the existing warehouse to accommodate small enterprises and creative businesses. In addition, the project will encompass a 1.6-hectare public park, the Morden Park along the Thames’ edge.

Designed pre-pandemic, an immediately accessible riverfront public park and renovated Thames Path for all residents of the peninsula working from home or otherwise has even greater significance than envisaged. -- Carol Patterson, Director-in-Charge.

Seeking to “maximize the potential of the riverfront for public use and access”, once completed, Morden Wharf will provide up to 1,500 new homes, in 12 high-quality, tenure-blind residential buildings, of which 35% will be affordable, including a mix of shared ownership and London Affordable Rent. The project will also create approximately 700 new permanent jobs.

We care very much about the legacy that we deliver in the Borough. 25 years after the demolition of the sugar factory our proposal will bring this part of Greenwich back to life and we think it is the time for Modern Wharf to be reborn. -- Richard Upton, U+I CEO.

MORDEN WHARF OMA / REINIER DE GRAAF

Project: Morden Wharf

Construction start: 2012; Planning permit: 2021

Client: U+I

Address: Morden Wharf, Located off Tunnel Avenue, Greenwich, London, United Kingdom

Program: Masterplan Residential 151,000m2/ Employment and Retail 17,300m2/ Total 168,300m2/ Park 16,000m2

Partner in Charge: Reinier de Graaf

Project Director: Carol Patterson

Project Architect: Michalis Hadjistyllis

Team: Samir Abillama, Anton Anikeev, Andre Backlund, Zuzanna Binda, Stephanie Bigelow, Fabrizio Esposito, Federica Giorgetta, Eve Hocheng, Alicia Krzywinska, Konstantinos Papasimakis, Xaveer Roodbeen, Lukasz Skalec, Andrea Verni, Camilla Wisborg

