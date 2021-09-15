We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

ASTRA Flag Shop / BDD DESIGN

ASTRA Flag Shop / BDD DESIGN

© Zifeng Shi

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Chongqing, China
Text description provided by the architects. Hidden in the top of Tower A (25F) of The Imperial Capital Building, ASTRA Xingcui is an unique curved glass building in Yuzhong district, resembling a shipping sail, with innate mysterious temperament and romantic style. The entrance of the first floor of the building is very low-key, through the safety gate, take the elevator to the 24th floor, the sky light down through the spiral ladder hole, along the direction of the light, you can "board the ship", and sail. 

Chongqing's sunshine is full of violent color, direct, with hot penetration, with the help of curtain wall with film insulation attached to avoid hotness, "sail" under soft light, curtain shade to keep out of sunshine, green plants to fade the heat, and punching plate filter on the hot...Multiple "filters" reshape the harmony between man and light. 

There are not many seats but with various postures. Round the bar, in the curtains, under the eaves, in the attic, sitting in rows or alone; Overlook city scene nearby the river and look up to see sky stars. Overlook the city skyline, with quietness in the heart, anywhere is good for sitting. 

Original Astra Elf, the emissary of Per aspera ad astra, in abstract and quirky shape, fired from black terra cotta, with both ancient thickness feeling, but also sci-fi mystery. 

In the CBD business district, there is no lack of manicured lawns and hedges, orderly, rules and regulations under the law. Wild weed and wasteland are free, disorderly, released, won't wild flowers and plants more interesting for you to take a wine and look? 

Project location

Address:25F, Tower A, Imperial Palace Building, No.8 wuyi Road, Yuzhong District, Chongqing, China

BDD DESIGN
WoodStone

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsChina
Cite: "ASTRA Flag Shop / BDD DESIGN" 15 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968237/astra-flag-shop-bdd-design> ISSN 0719-8884

ASPERA / ASTRA 旗舰店 / 布道设计

