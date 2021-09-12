We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installation
  4. Portugal
  5. Nadir Afonso Temporary Museum / Diogo Aguiar Studio

Nadir Afonso Temporary Museum / Diogo Aguiar Studio

Nadir Afonso Temporary Museum / Diogo Aguiar Studio

© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio© Ivo Tavares Studio+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Installation, Temporary Installations
Lisboa, Portugal
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Formalized as a geometric and abstract city, built by large yellow cubes, the Nadir Afonso Temporary Museum is an open and fluid space that seeks to create numerous visual and conceptual relationships with the work of the abstractionist artist and Portuguese architect.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Challenging the scale of the place and relating to the large-scale artistic works, the ephemeral exhibition structure takes on a colorful and translucent textile skin that builds a lot of volume with little matter.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Plan
Plan
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Providing variations in scale, intensity, proportion and rhythm, the various squares (or exhibition rooms) of the museum space are defined by geometric buildings (or self-standing volumes) that house the works of art, seeking to take advantage of the verticality (and scale) of the central space of the shopping mall Centro Colombo in Lisbon. Among the several “buildings” that draw this city, two invite to an interior visit, providing a distinct spatial experience: the immersive multimedia room and the architecture room.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Elevation
Elevation
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

If, during the day, the solar intensity will give body and volume to the “city”, illuminating streets and squares; at night, the buildings turn on their lights from the inside (backlit volumes) providing a totally different spatial experience in the same museum space.

© Ivo Tavares Studio
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Av. Lusíada, 1500-392 Lisboa, Portugal

Diogo Aguiar Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInstallationTemporary installationsPortugal
Cite: "Nadir Afonso Temporary Museum / Diogo Aguiar Studio" [Museu Temporário Nadir Afonso / Diogo Aguiar Studio] 12 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968196/nadir-afonso-temporary-museum-diogo-aguiar-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

