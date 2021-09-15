We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. Modernization of the Gabriel Turbay Library / CONTRAPUNTO Taller de Arquitectura

Modernization of the Gabriel Turbay Library / CONTRAPUNTO Taller de Arquitectura

Modernization of the Gabriel Turbay Library / CONTRAPUNTO Taller de Arquitectura

© Alejandro Arango Escobar© Alejandro Arango Escobar© Alejandro Arango Escobar© Alejandro Arango Escobar+ 27

Library, Renovation
Bucaramanga, Colombia
  • Design Team:Laura Muñoz, Carlos Vargas, Ricardo Zárate, Angélica Noriega
  • Engineering:Jeisson Paipa, Robinson Mantilla, Pedro Muñoz Lasprilla
  • Clients:Instituto Municipal de Cultura y Turismo de Bucaramanga
  • Engeneering :DIMAE
  • City:Bucaramanga
  • Country:Colombia
© Alejandro Arango Escobar
Text description provided by the architects. Gabriel Turbay Municipal Public Library is located on the plateau of the Municipality of Bucaramanga in the Department of Santander. The library has been operating since 1982, offering multiple educational and cultural services, becoming one of the most relevant public urban facilities in the Metropolitan Area of Bucaramanga.

© Alejandro Arango Escobar
Sketch
© Alejandro Arango Escobar
First Floor
© Alejandro Arango Escobar
The fundamental basis for the modernization project is based on the diagnostic development that allows evaluating, from the human and spatial component, transversal themes: Accessibility, Functionality, Materiality, Lighting and Natural Ventilation. In this sense, developing a projection exercise for the recovery of an Asset of Cultural Interest of the Municipal order, is assumed from the recognition of the initial architectural language of the building, adapting it to current regulations, within criteria of optimization, modernization, flexibility, durability and universal accessibility, generating a high social impact and improving the quality of life of its users, both operational and of the general public. Principles of intervention. The adjustment of the technical and functional needs of architectural designs are framed within principles that make the process of Modernization of the Gabriel Turbay Municipal Library viable, as follows: universal accessibility; architectural recovery of the Property of Cultural Interest through the language of non-structural elements adapted to current regulations; definition of open, flexible, illuminated and permeable spaces; incorporate materiality of high quality and durability while complying with the acoustic and bioclimatic conditions required for spatial functionality; projection of networks and materials in sight that allow to rationalize costs and optimize the execution times of modernization works.

© Alejandro Arango Escobar
Section
© Alejandro Arango Escobar
© Alejandro Arango Escobar
The proposed comprehensive diagnosis allows beyond recognizing the current architectural state of the environments to intervene; a personal approach with those who inhabit the place (officials and various users of the Library) enabling the identification of fundamental elements for the establishment of design strategies that guarantee their optimization and efficiency in the construction phase, improving the distribution and dimensions of the spaces for the development of activities of its users, reaching the appropriate spatial conditions of inclusion and comfort. The modernization consists of the transformation of one of the most representative collective urban service spaces in the city, from a participation policy, in which everyone, users and officials contribute in the construction of needs, but also in the visualization of their potentialities, in order to establish a comprehensive improvement that allows consolidating a high-quality modernization process.

© Alejandro Arango Escobar
Address:Bucaramanga, Santander, Colombia

CONTRAPUNTO Taller de Arquitectura
