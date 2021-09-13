From Echo-Free Hospitality to Clear Meeting Rooms: Creating the Perfect Soundscape

Save this picture! Modular system Mywall by Fantoni. Image Courtesy of Fantoni

As material technology becomes more advanced and the importance of health and wellbeing is taken more seriously, sculpting sound is now a consistent part of specifiers’ briefs in all sectors, from echo-free hospitality to clear and functional meeting rooms, and even transforming home offices or music rooms into headache-free sound vaults.

When sound waves approach an obstacle, such as a wall, they can do one of three things. Some of them simply pass straight through into neighboring space, some are absorbed by the wall, and whatever remains is reflected back into the room unchanged. Left unchecked, these returning sound waves create a rising cacophony making it difficult to focus or even hear the person next to you.

An acoustically-insulated room can be accomplished in one of two ways. The first is by replacing a room’s interior wall partitions with sound-insulating alternatives, such as with fecofix glass frames by Feco. The aluminium-framed double-glazed walls feature a large interior cavity, enabling superior sound insulation. With glass joints and integrated blinds between the panes, the product also provides transparency and customizable privacy when required.