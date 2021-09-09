We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
23A Coffee Shop / Ponomarenko Bureau

© Ivan Avdeenko

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Coffee Shop
Kharkiv, Ukraine
  • Architects: Ponomarenko Bureau
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  86
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ivan Avdeenko
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Ikea, Vision Lighting
© Ivan Avdeenko
© Ivan Avdeenko

Text description provided by the architects. 23a is a city coffee shop that is located on one of the historical streets of Kharkiv near Kharkiv Theater of Opera and Ballet

© Ivan Avdeenko
© Ivan Avdeenko
Plan
© Ivan Avdeenko
© Ivan Avdeenko

During the daytime, it is a coffee shop with craft drinks, light meals, desserts,  but in the evening it turns into a party place with wine and a bar ambiance.

© Ivan Avdeenko
© Ivan Avdeenko

Our client wanted us to create a very comfortable and cozy space with various types of usage. On 86 m2 we placed 38 seats with a free layout and the opportunity for future growth. The place is divided into different zones: a table for a big company, an adaptive central zone, and the entrance zone with a good view of the inside interior.

© Ivan Avdeenko
© Ivan Avdeenko
© Ivan Avdeenko
© Ivan Avdeenko

Furniture is modular so it can be easily rebuilt and changes according to a function of a space.The most essential adaptive elements are tables and benches that help visually change the space. The plants also provide the opportunity for different scenarios and furniture placement.

© Ivan Avdeenko
© Ivan Avdeenko
© Ivan Avdeenko
© Ivan Avdeenko

We were looking for a budget solution that would make the project special. The key element is metal processed with a rainbow zinc coating which creates a unique effect with the light materials. It was challenging to find a suitable coating so, after a large number of experiments, we chose a film as a coverage.

© Ivan Avdeenko
© Ivan Avdeenko
Axonometric
© Ivan Avdeenko
© Ivan Avdeenko

The thing that differentiates the project is that we stepped away from brands and thus developed a clear space. The project instantly became recognizable in the city and received a lot of positive feedback.

© Ivan Avdeenko
© Ivan Avdeenko

Project location

Address:Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine

