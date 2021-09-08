We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. Germany
  5. Efremidis / CAMA A

Efremidis / CAMA A

Save this project
Efremidis / CAMA A

© hiepler, brunier© hiepler, brunier© hiepler, brunier© hiepler, brunier+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gallery
Berlin, Germany
  • Architects: CAMA A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  hiepler, brunier
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© hiepler, brunier
© hiepler, brunier
Save this picture!
© hiepler, brunier
© hiepler, brunier

Text description provided by the architects. Efremidis is situated on the ground floor of the listed building designed for IBM by Rolf Gutbrod and Hermann Kiess in the early 1960s. The ground floor housed the data center of the blue giant which explains the higher than usual ceiling filled with air vents and -ducts. The exhibition space has been redesigned by CAMA A during the summer of 2018. Many original architectural features were retained in order to encourage reflections on the exhibition site. In the building, which was built by Rolf Gutbrod in the 1960s, the new gallery occupies the entire ground floor. In the past, the latest computer models were exhibited here - today it is a room in which contemporary art is shown.

Save this picture!
© hiepler, brunier
© hiepler, brunier
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© hiepler, brunier
© hiepler, brunier

The pavement flows down to the ground floor. You descend a few steps into the gallery space, which is literally let into Ernst-Reuter-Platz. The ramifications of the huge ventilation system, which used to dissipate the waste heat from the computers installed here, bear witness to the past as a data center. These were uncovered and thus staged like a permanent installation.

Save this picture!
© hiepler, brunier
© hiepler, brunier
Save this picture!
© hiepler, brunier
© hiepler, brunier
Save this picture!
© hiepler, brunier
© hiepler, brunier

In the back of the gallery, the office was fitted with built-in furniture. A large table is used to present books and works of art. The gallery walls were deliberately moved away from the listed building structure of the house in order to let it work. One of the gallery walls is mobile. The exhibition space can thus be changed depending on the exhibition concept. The large shop windows allow glimpses and at the same time serve as a showcase for the art.

Save this picture!
© hiepler, brunier
© hiepler, brunier
Save this picture!
© hiepler, brunier
© hiepler, brunier

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ernst-Reuter-Platz, Berlin, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CAMA A
Office

Product

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryGermany
Cite: "Efremidis / CAMA A" 08 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968074/efremidis-cama-a> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream