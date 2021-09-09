Time-Storage Retreat / Evollab & Atelier LEX

+ 30

Lead Designers: Yifan Zhao, Erxun Lai

Client: TSL

Collaborator: Quanya Constraction

City: Beijing

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Opening the photo album of my phone, it was the end of 2018 when I first came into contact with the site.

An agricultural warehouse "hidden" in an ordinary village, abandoned for a long time, part of the roof has broken, but the boundaries of the site are still very clear. Standing in front of the doorway of the factory building, the sun shines on the mountain to present the golden The Hefangkou Great Wall, "Shi-Cang" was "born".

The special space form and scale of the warehouse is one of the most characteristic parts of the warehouse. Colleagues who strengthen the space characteristics by raising the shelves make the original space more comfortable and obtain the light that can satisfy the accommodation. How romantic it is to lie on the attic bed and see the Great Wall directly on the opposite mountain.

There are still many practical problems in reality, and the biggest problem is how to get quiet in the midst of the noise - to get a comfortable and private space in the surrounding villagers' houses. Drawing on the logic of ancient gardening, through the ingenious and moderate occlusion and exposure of plants and structures, we can preserve the landscape we want to maximize while shielding those conflicts, so that the originally cramped and stressful place can feel as free and rich as possible.