Nhà LỒNG HẺM Residence / AD+studio

Chief Architect: Nguyễn Đặng Anh Dũng

Design Team And Supervisor: Nguyễn Văn Trung

Design Team: Đinh Trần Thanh Hoàng, Nguyễn Thị Anh Thư, Trần Tuấn Kiệt, Vũ Thị Mỹ Duyên

Architects: AD+studio & local builders

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The house was located in a small alley, which was used as a shortcut in order to avoid Hàng Sanh crossroads during rush hours. Therefore, the area was scattered with many small businesses that appeared due to the bustling condition.

Save this picture! Plan - Ground and 1st Floor

At the construction site, the alley reached maximum width. The construction was surrounded by balconies in their protruded state. Hence, our design was developed to have a cantilever structure and fit perfectly into the plot. The number of functional elements on the ground floor was minimized, the front area was reserved as the owner wished to open a small food stall in the near future.

The owner was a young woman living with her retired parents. Besides fulfilling the functional needs, the design also provided a room for hobbies such as reading, painting, playing music, … This ‘mezzanine’ space generated the level difference between the bathroom block and bedroom block upstairs.

Save this picture! Plan - 2nd and 3rd Floor

The design was created from the architectural solutions and the owner’s preferences, which could partly be seen through the details and colors.