Nhà LỒNG HẺM Residence / AD+studio

Nhà LỒNG HẺM Residence / AD+studio

Text description provided by the architects. The house was located in a small alley, which was used as a shortcut in order to avoid Hàng Sanh crossroads during rush hours. Therefore, the area was scattered with many small businesses that appeared due to the bustling condition.

Plan - Ground and 1st Floor
Plan - Ground and 1st Floor
At the construction site, the alley reached maximum width. The construction was surrounded by balconies in their protruded state. Hence, our design was developed to have a cantilever structure and fit perfectly into the plot. The number of functional elements on the ground floor was minimized, the front area was reserved as the owner wished to open a small food stall in the near future.

The owner was a young woman living with her retired parents. Besides fulfilling the functional needs, the design also provided a room for hobbies such as reading, painting, playing music, … This ‘mezzanine’ space generated the level difference between the bathroom block and bedroom block upstairs.

Plan - 2nd and 3rd Floor
Plan - 2nd and 3rd Floor
The design was created from the architectural solutions and the owner’s preferences, which could partly be seen through the details and colors.

Cite: "Nhà LỒNG HẺM Residence / AD+studio" 08 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968040/nha-long-hem-residence-ad-plus-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

