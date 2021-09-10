We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Greece
  5. The Orfium Project Offices / elSTUDIO

The Orfium Project Offices / elSTUDIO

Save this project
The Orfium Project Offices / elSTUDIO

© Lama Pictures© Lama Pictures© Lama Pictures© Lama Pictures+ 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Offices Interiors, Decoration & Ornament
Athens, Greece
  • Architects: elSTUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Lama Pictures
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: BO CONCEPT, LIGHT COOKIE, Love It, Plastino
  • Design Team:Eleni Stamatiou, Iro Athanasiou
  • Supervision:Eleni Stamatiou
  • Furniture Construction:Drakos Woodworks , GK Mobili
  • City:Athens
  • Country:Greece
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Lama Pictures
© Lama Pictures

Text description provided by the architects. The project is about the renovation of the Athens offices of the multinational company Orfium. Orfium is a fast-growing company dealing with the management of copyright in the field of music. Our goal was to design a space that is friendly, pleasant and functional for its employees, and its main purpose is to strengthen the relations between them and to encourage teamwork and cooperation. A great challenge was the fact that the shell and the basic elements of the building had to remain intact. Therefore, our interventions were limited to the interior layout and furnishing of the spaces, forming a floating situation within a strict contour.

Save this picture!
© Lama Pictures
© Lama Pictures
Save this picture!
© Lama Pictures
© Lama Pictures

The first step was to understand the structure and organization of the company, and to translate this system into space. Thus, we were led to design open plan spaces trying to make the most out of the natural light and ventilation sources of the shell. Islands that host smaller or larger working groups, are distributed rhythmically in the space, with respect to its form and outlines.

Save this picture!
© Lama Pictures
© Lama Pictures
Save this picture!
© Lama Pictures
© Lama Pictures

Collaboration and communication are promoted through the multiple smaller or larger meeting rooms but mainly through the amphitheatre space. In this space, which includes, in addition to the amphitheatre, an organized dining area, a communal library and a ping-pong table, one can reconcile and get in touch with his colleagues. To achieve this, we imitated the dynamics of a square. The dominant element of this "square" is the amphitheatre that functions as a place of relaxation. Right next to this, large monastery dining tables invite employees to eat together, thus encouraging dialogue and acquaintance with each other. The central meeting room is also at this level welcoming the external partners who are directly introduced to this particular culture.

Save this picture!
© Lama Pictures
© Lama Pictures

As the offices extend to three levels, there is a gradual transition as we move up from the most "extroverted" uses of the company, to those that are addressed exclusively to its employees. On the middle level one can find the reception area from where the visitor is guided to the floors. The last level is an exclusive office space.

Save this picture!
© Lama Pictures
© Lama Pictures
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Lama Pictures
© Lama Pictures

The colour palette indicates different qualities. The green colour is mainly used in office spaces while orange is used where interaction is encouraged. This code of colours helps employees to quickly adapt in their new environment as it is a constantly growing company. The project was awarded with the 1st Prize at the Greek Architecture Awards at the category of Best First Building by a young Architect.

Save this picture!
© Lama Pictures
© Lama Pictures
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
© Lama Pictures
© Lama Pictures

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Athens, Greece

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
elSTUDIO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsDecoration & OrnamentGreece
Cite: "The Orfium Project Offices / elSTUDIO" 10 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968023/the-orfium-project-offices-elstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream