What Bricks Tell Us: A Quest to Survey Chicago's Bricks

In this video, Will Quam of Brick of Chicago takes us around the American city to question Louis Kahn’s adage that all bricks are motivated to be arches. Here, in the Logan Square neighborhood, we find bricks of all sorts, that — in addition to arches — take on other configurations and metaphors to describe their qualities; textile bricks and diapering, brushstrokes of a painting, butter joints and glazes, soldiers and bullnoses.

Will’s passion for bricks is infectious as he sets us straight in our biased assumptions. In the end, it is revealed how he is able to maintain such a close connection to this ubiquitous, overlooked, and often misunderstood building material. Will offers other fascinating brick-centric tours of various neighborhoods throughout the city.

