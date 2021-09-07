Schedlberg Contemplation House / peter haimerl.architektur

+ 23

Project Team: Peter Haimerl, Jutta Goerlich, Ulrich Pape, Tomohide Ichikawa, Maximilian Hartinger, Anne Zollner, Verena Hoess

City: Arnbruck

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The architect Peter Haimerl revives houses for thinkers in the Bavarian Forest, the Schedlberg houses. On the Schedlberg nearby Arnbruck, there is an old house. Its name giving to the other houses. For a long time, there were farmers. For a long time, there was no one. Now they are temporary houses for thinkers.

Premises. House, forest, meadow, hills there for contemplation. The house connecting forest, meadow, hills, and glen. The house is modern, simple, bare, powerful. The language of its architecture - contemporary. The house is more than a place.

The House. The architect only does what needs to be done. The architect creates the slightest separation between house and nature. New concrete bars enclose the house. They support the wood. They make the house feasible. The essential things within oven, stove, table, bed, bath, larder, books. Everything is architecture.

The Landscape. In the north, there is forest, in the south a meadow, in the west a hill comb, in the east the glen. The forest of conifers and deciduous trees is cross and wild, dark and mossy. The meadow is sloped, empty, seamed with birches, and untrimmed. The hill comb is jagged, there are beeches and rocks. The glen is unaccommodating and without sweetness. People are living in the glen.

The Inhabitants. Thinkers temporarily live in the house and landscape. With their values, they secure the preservation of the house.