15 Houses With Their Own Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens

Meals have always been bonding and bringing people together to eat. Sitting around a table or preparing food becomes even more enjoyable in spaces that focus on comfort and well-being. Moreover, cooking with different techniques can add a unique flavor to the experience, especially when it comes to wood-burning stoves, barbecue grills, and wood-fired pizza ovens.
This type of oven can also be used to prepare other recipes that require high temperatures, and many architecture students have already had the opportunity to build one, as explained in this article previously published in ArchDaily. Since this cooking technique has been growing in popularity, people are looking more and more to have pizza ovens installed in their own homes, so we have selected 15 examples of houses with different architectural solutions, either standing out in the design or placed quite discreetly.
Local House / Studio Bright
Vineyard Pavilion / gru.a
GB House / Renato D’Ettorre Architects
Itanhangá House / Cadas Arquitetura
Lounge Y / Nommo Arquitetos
Ibiúna House / Estúdio Penha
CPL House / COTA760 + Bruno Stephan (in Portuguese)
Recreational Property / CAWY Arquitetura + Carolina Ferraz + Danilo Keila (in Portuguese)
Venice House / Walker Workshop
Shoshone Residence / Carney Logan Burke Architects
Pacheco Leão AR House / Ateliê de Arquitetura (in Portuguese)
Mandarim Apartment / Studio Canto Arquitetura (in Portuguese)
Sun Path House / Christian Wassmann
Beachyhead / SAOTA
House For Simple Stay / Skupaj Arhitekti + mKutin arhitektura
