15 Houses With Their Own Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens

Meals have always been bonding and bringing people together to eat. Sitting around a table or preparing food becomes even more enjoyable in spaces that focus on comfort and well-being. Moreover, cooking with different techniques can add a unique flavor to the experience, especially when it comes to wood-burning stoves, barbecue grills, and wood-fired pizza ovens.

Anexo de Lazer / CAWY Arquitetura + Carolina Ferraz + Danilo Keila. Photo: Courtesy of the design teamApartamento Mandarim / Studio Canto Arquitetura. Photo: © Mariana OrsiShoshone Residence / Carney Logan Burke Architects. Photo: © Audrey HallLounge Y / Nommo Arquitetos. Photo: © Paula Morais+ 21

This type of oven can also be used to prepare other recipes that require high temperatures, and many architecture students have already had the opportunity to build one, as explained in this article previously published in ArchDaily. Since this cooking technique has been growing in popularity, people are looking more and more to have pizza ovens installed in their own homes, so we have selected 15 examples of houses with different architectural solutions, either standing out in the design or placed quite discreetly.

Local House / Studio Bright

Local House / Studio Bright. Photo: © Peter Bennetts
Local House / Studio Bright. Photo: © Peter Bennetts

Vineyard Pavilion / gru.a

Vineyard Pavilion / gru.a. Photo: © Federico Cairoli
Vineyard Pavilion / gru.a. Photo: © Federico Cairoli

GB House / Renato D’Ettorre Architects

GB House / Renato D’Ettorre Architects. Photo: © Justin Alexander
GB House / Renato D’Ettorre Architects. Photo: © Justin Alexander

Itanhangá House / Cadas Arquitetura

Itanhangá House / Cadas Arquitetura. Photo: © MCA Estudio
Itanhangá House / Cadas Arquitetura. Photo: © MCA Estudio

Lounge Y / Nommo Arquitetos

Lounge Y / Nommo Arquitetos. Photo: © Paula Morais
Lounge Y / Nommo Arquitetos. Photo: © Paula Morais

Ibiúna House / Estúdio Penha

Ibiúna House / Estúdio Penha. Photo: © Fran Parente
Ibiúna House / Estúdio Penha. Photo: © Fran Parente

CPL House / COTA760 + Bruno Stephan (in Portuguese)

Casa CPL / COTA760 + Bruno Stephan. Photo: © Cris Farhat
Casa CPL / COTA760 + Bruno Stephan. Photo: © Cris Farhat

Recreational Property / CAWY Arquitetura + Carolina Ferraz + Danilo Keila (in Portuguese)

Anexo de Lazer / CAWY Arquitetura + Carolina Ferraz + Danilo Keila. Photo: Courtesy of the design team
Anexo de Lazer / CAWY Arquitetura + Carolina Ferraz + Danilo Keila. Photo: Courtesy of the design team

Venice House / Walker Workshop

Venice House / Walker Workshop. Photo: © Noah Walker
Venice House / Walker Workshop. Photo: © Noah Walker

Shoshone Residence / Carney Logan Burke Architects

Shoshone Residence / Carney Logan Burke Architects. Photo: © Audrey Hall
Shoshone Residence / Carney Logan Burke Architects. Photo: © Audrey Hall

Pacheco Leão AR House / Ateliê de Arquitetura (in Portuguese)

Casa Pacheco Leão AR / Ateliê de Arquitetura. Photo: © MCA estudio
Casa Pacheco Leão AR / Ateliê de Arquitetura. Photo: © MCA estudio

Mandarim Apartment / Studio Canto Arquitetura (in Portuguese)

Apartamento Mandarim / Studio Canto Arquitetura. Photo: © Mariana Orsi
Apartamento Mandarim / Studio Canto Arquitetura. Photo: © Mariana Orsi

Sun Path House / Christian Wassmann

Sun Path House / Christian Wassmann. Photo: © Todd Eberle
Sun Path House / Christian Wassmann. Photo: © Todd Eberle

Beachyhead / SAOTA

Beachyhead / SAOTA. Photo: © Adam Letch
Beachyhead / SAOTA. Photo: © Adam Letch

House For Simple Stay / Skupaj Arhitekti + mKutin arhitektura

House For Simple Stay / Skupaj Arhitekti + mKutin arhitektura. Photo: © Miran Kambič
House For Simple Stay / Skupaj Arhitekti + mKutin arhitektura. Photo: © Miran Kambič

This article is part of the ArchDaily series Ideas For Your Home, in which we explore subjects related to domestic life through tips, solutions, and ideas to improve your home. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

