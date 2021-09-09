We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Portugal
  5. Residência de Estudantes Santa Apolónia / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

Residência de Estudantes Santa Apolónia / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

Save this project
Residência de Estudantes Santa Apolónia / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
Lisboa, Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of an urban renewal intervention in an abandoned area along the railway Northern Line, between the Santa Apolónia and Xabregas stations. This parcel had an industrial use and consisted of a set of two buildings and a vacant lot owned by IP Património. The intervention involved converting this area into a co-living of the Smart Studios brand, which offers small functional studios in a condominium, with all facilities included (TV, Internet), kitchenette, private bathroom, and other amenities such as outdoor pool, gym and laundry.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The intervention involved an expansion and change of use of the existing buildings, initially with a total of 136 studios, and finally with only 114 studios in the bigger building. It was a space with the stigma of an obsolete industrial occupation, with derelict buildings and at the time unoccupied. The project had as its main idea, the use of volume and location, to bring a new occupation to the area. This transformation took place in a decisive manner, with this entire area of the city completing the housing offer at affordable costs with quality. Instead of demolishing and building again, with very high costs, both environmental and temporal, economic and social, it was decided to adapt the building to new co-living and residential experiences. The typologies were adapted to the existing structural and compositional logic, resulting in a different, innovative and creative environment.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The double ceilings were divided in half, windows were placed in the glass brick openings, the terraces were used for leisure spaces and the roofs for solar and photovoltaic panels. The entire structure was maintained and through its beams and pillars pass the new electricity and telecommunications channels, plumbing and all the infrastructure paraphernalia that feed the modern machine. On the façade, the rhythm of the vertical elements, pillars, pilasters and crevices was maintained, opening from time to time the new openings, with aluminum and glass frames. From the old it became the new, from the “terrain vague” it became part of the city. A new energy is now making this area reborn to the future.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lisboa, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Pereira Miguel Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsPortugal
Cite: "Residência de Estudantes Santa Apolónia / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos" [Residência de Estudantes Santa Apolónia / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos] 09 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967955/residencia-de-estudantes-santa-apolonia-pereira-miguel-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream