Alexandra Drive House / studioSH

Text description provided by the architects. studiosh were engaged for the extensive remodelling and upgrade of this 1930’s semi-detached property. The existing dwelling suffered from numerous ad-hoc extensions, the interiors were dated and the configuration was impractical.

The proposals sought to reinvigorate the ground floor; to provide a generous kitchen and living space, well day-lit with an expansive relationship with the garden. The loft space has been converted in to a master bedroom suite accessed by a new, sculptural, staircase.

The use of oak detailing throughout consolidates the spaces; from the ground floor glazing, up the staircase, culminating in the loft picture window. A subtle yet distinctive material has been developed; considered detailing allowing for simple & robust materials such as burnished blockwork, oak & pigmented zinc, to be thoughtfully composed.

The interior finishes are ‘quiet’; white oiled oak floors & subtly variegated tiling providing the backdrop to daily life. Oak fenestrations frame the garden & give access to a generous patio flanked by a pond. Open plan interiors allow for socialising whilst the changing seasons illuminate the interior. The overarching desire: to engender a tranquil & relaxing atmosphere, comfortable & homely.