We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Naia House / Studio Saxe

Naia House / Studio Saxe

Save this project
Naia House / Studio Saxe

© Andres Garcia Lachner© Andres Garcia Lachner© Andres Garcia Lachner© Andres Garcia Lachner+ 62

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Santa Teresa Beach, Costa Rica
  • Client:Paola Carvahlo
  • Design Director:Benjamin G. Saxe
  • Interior Designer:Cristina de Freitas
  • Builder:Proconsa
  • Electromechanical Engineer:S3
  • Landscape:Jen Speirs Plant Styling+Design
  • Structural Engineer:S3
  • City:Santa Teresa Beach
  • Country:Costa Rica
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Text description provided by the architects. Tropical Oasis with teak roof and screens blends inside & outside boundaries connecting people to nature. Studio Saxe was commissioned to design two beach houses in the beautiful town of Santa Teresa in Costa Rica. We decided to blend the tropical jungle into the houses whilst creating a bioclimatic comfort for people to enjoy the outdoor experience.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
Naia One Plan
Naia One Plan
Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Concept. Naia One: A one-story house blocks the street and opens up to an interior garden with a pool creating leisure spaces within that play with light. Set within walking distance to the beach, the home is composed of generous rooflines that create shelter and the possibility of living outside within nature.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Naia Two: A vertical roof-like umbrella creates an atrium to enjoy the natural light and the outdoors while being protected from the elements. Volumes of rooms are then intersected to create a separation between private spaces and common spaces in this two-story house. Set within walking distance to the beach, the home is composed of generous rooflines that create shelter and the possibility of living outside within nature.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
Naia Two Ground Floor Plan
Naia Two Ground Floor Plan

Design. By creating an identifiable roofline, we could then use it to create a language of architecture for both large and small scale. Teak screens and patterns are used throughout in order to create dappled sunlight and also to protect from rain and the elements. The design is composed of lightweight structural living areas and solid private bedrooms.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Sustainability. Throughout the day common spaces are generously ventilated as well as illuminated by natural light that seeps through thus reducing the use of energy throughout. At night the more intimate and solid bedroom structures create the perfect enclosure whilst allowing for cross ventilation for comfort. The large rooflines are used to collect water that later is used for garden irrigation throughout. Hot water is created by solar panels for a more efficient energy strategy.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Construction. The main living spaces are composed of light-weight steel frames that hold open spaces that welcome nature inside with long rooflines that are made of steel and covered in teak. Screens made out of reforested teak wood clad the steel structure and create refracted light around the spaces. Bedrooms, on the other hand, are made of concrete making them a much more enclosed construction that is independent of the main steel structure acting as a type of system that can be assembled for making a bigger or smaller house.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Saxe
Office

Products

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica
Cite: "Naia House / Studio Saxe" 03 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967934/naia-house-studio-saxe> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream