  3. BIG Unveils Massive Masterplan that Aims to be the Most Sustainable City in the World

Bjarke Ingels Group has released images of a new 150,000-acre masterplan that would be built from scratch on a desert in Western United States. Titled Telosa, the project aims "to create a new city in America that sets a global standard for urban living, expands human potential, and becomes a blueprint for future generations". The project is expected to house over 5 million residents within the next 40 years, with a vision of becoming the most sustainable city in the world.

The proposed master plan shows a central viewing tower surrounded by smaller residential towers, along with commercial, cultural, and healthcare facilities that are all connected with lush landscapes and rail systems.

The Danish architecture firm was chosen by American entrepreneur Marc Lore, founder of Jet.com who developed the idea of building a new city on unoccupied public land in the desert. Lore's idea comes after the evident need to have a city for everyone, where residents feel included and safe, and can get around to where they work and live conveniently, all while feeling connected to nature. According to the project developers, cities are not inclusive, there is a shortage of housing options, communities are disconnected, water is scarce, hospitals and clinics have unaffordable healthcare systems, and nonrenewable energy sources are intoxicating the environment. 

We have a chance to prove a new model for society that offers people a higher quality of life and greater opportunity. When I look out 30 years from now, I imagine Equitism serving as a blueprint for other cities — and even the world — and Telosa being a place of pride for all who live there. -- Marc Lore

Since the city will be designed from scratch, the architectural and mobility master plan will be designed to improve the quality of life of all residents. The project is set to offer residents and visitors world-class experiences, creative solutions that improve the quality of life, protect nature and the environment, and prepare the next generation for a better and more conscious future. The masterplan includes renewable energy sources, fresh water, autonomous transportation, and diverse housing options, all supporting the notion of "Equitism". 

BIG’s latest publication Formgiving looks at the past and present in order to determine the future. ArchDaily had to chance to interview Kai-Uwe Bergmann, Partner at BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, and discuss not only the firm’s latest manuscript but the trilogy of publications: Yes is More, an “Archicomic on Architectural Evolution”, Hot to Cold an “Odyssey of Architectural Adaptation”, and Formgiving, an “Architectural Future History”.

