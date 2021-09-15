A' Design Awards & Competition: Call for Submissions

The A’ Design Award was "born out of the desire to underline the best designs and well-designed products." The A' Design Award, recognizing the excellent and original talent from across the globe, is both a major achievement for designers and a source of inspiration for award-winning architects, brands, and design agencies. Entry and nomination are open to contestants from every country. Registration for the A' Design Award & Competition 2021-2022 period is now open. Register and upload your design here, and receive a complimentary preliminary score.

While there is no shortage of design awards out there, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale; with over 100 design categories. Alongside a category for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design, the award also includes Interior Space and Exhibition Design, Landscape Planning and Garden Design, Urban Planning and Urban Design, and dozens more. All of the categories can be found on the website here.

Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a host of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the awards for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign are all offered to winners. Click here to see the full list of benefits.

Entries are judged by A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals, and media members. Each jury member is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to lead to a more fair and equitable awards process, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards. You can find out more about the jury and its process here.

The A' Design Award regular deadline ends on September 30th, after which late entry fees become effective, and preliminary scores are still provided. After the winners are announced on April 15th, 2022, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. See a selection of winners from previous years below.

Cloud of Luster Wedding Chapel / Tetsuya Matsumoto

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020

Perception Cafe / Haejun Jung - Feelament

Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2019

Phuket VIP Mercury Studio Office / Songhuan Wu

Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

Lougang City CBD / gad

Platinum A' Design Award 2020 in Urban Planning and Urban Design

The Pallet Restaurant and Micro Brewery / Ketan Jawdekar

Platinum A' Design Award 2018 in Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design

Xerolithi Residence / George Sinas

Silver A' Design Award in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design 2020

Butchart Gardens Preschool Kindergarten / Creep Design

Golden A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Toronto Flagship Tea Shop / Studio Yimu

Silver A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020

Midtown Restaurant Brewery Bar / Ryoichi Niwata

Platinum A' Design Award 2017 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

Time Holiday Mobile Home / Chester Goh

Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

Bonyeon Biodegradable Material / Jooen Lee

Iron A' Design Award 2021 in Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design

Concert Hall in Warsaw / Tomasz Konior

Platinum A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design