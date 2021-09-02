We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Portugal
  5. Lapa Apartment / Studio Gameiro

Lapa Apartment / Studio Gameiro

Save this project
Lapa Apartment / Studio Gameiro

© Tiago Casanova© Tiago Casanova© Tiago Casanova© Tiago Casanova+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: Studio Gameiro
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tiago Casanova
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Augusto, Constantinos, Jorge, Marcant, Sr. Aurelio, Sr.Joaquim, Sr.Roque, Sérgio, Vidraceiros
  • Contractor: Valente e Carreira
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tiago Casanova
© Tiago Casanova

Text description provided by the architects. The Lapa Apartment is located in an 1819 building from the Portuguese ‘Pombalino’ period, in the historical centre of Lisbon. The adopted solutions proposed to enhance the historical heritage while harmoniously introduce contemporary features that celebrate the traditional craftsmanship as well as Lisbon’s unique natural light and views out to the river. A narrow passageway and five flights of stairs take one up to the 5th floor. The entrance corridor connects two distinctive areas of the apartment, the private area, and the social area. The social area is located at the back of the apartment and includes an open kitchen-living, a bathroom, and an outdoor terrace.

Save this picture!
© Tiago Casanova
© Tiago Casanova
Save this picture!
© Tiago Casanova
© Tiago Casanova

Natural lime plaster walls create a background where openings are made to unveil historical features, natural light to punch through, and views out. These features include the original building timber structure called ‘gaioleiro’, 1819 frescos on the walls, and ‘tabique’ timber and plaster walls.

Save this picture!
© Tiago Casanova
© Tiago Casanova

The flooring at the private area is the original timber floorboards while the flooring at the social area is a new marble and white concrete flooring. This marble flooring, named ‘Terraço’, was created purposely for this apartment and was inspired by the Mediterranean tradition of laying leftover marble pavers at the back of houses and terraces. These marble leftovers have been hand sculpted to more geometric shapes and laid in a free yet ordered manner.

Save this picture!
© Tiago Casanova
© Tiago Casanova
Save this picture!
© Tiago Casanova
© Tiago Casanova

The black steel-frame windows at the rear and side elevation, leading to the terrace, follow the same form of the front timber window and enable plenty of natural light in and views out to the river and hills. The kitchen furniture follows the same pastel colours of the walls, with textured surfaces, inspired by the rougher texture of the existing stone chimney.

Save this picture!
Planta
Planta

Openings in the ceiling throughout the apartment expose the original timber structure and illuminate the apartment through natural light and recessed lighting. The front bedroom, where appropriate, retains some of the original features, such as the 1819 frescos around a replica of the existing timber window, the existing ‘saia e camisa’ (skirt and blouse) timber ceiling, and the Riga pine floorboards. Internal timber and glass doors were also retained and painted in the same Pantone of the walls.

Save this picture!
© Tiago Casanova
© Tiago Casanova

A bespoke bed-platform frame has been designed to allow a double bed to be placed in, with the possibility to access the balcony at the far back through a hinged wood platform. This bed is screw-less and made out of only seven pieces that are easily and quickly assembled together. The south bedroom, with two small windows, has a sloped ceiling and a private walk-in closet. The ‘saia e camisa’ timber ceilings were repaired and the original frescos on the walls were unveiled. Natural lime reversible plaster was applied to the walls to preserve and constrain the visible frescos in a controlled manner. A battery of light switches and power sockets was placed along the horizontal bars across the walls, allowing the existing original ‘paneling-alike’ frescos paintings to be preserved. The walk-in closet also exposes and enhances the architectural legacy on the walls and ceilings with a back full-mirrored wall, which also creates the illusion of a larger bedroom.

Save this picture!
© Tiago Casanova
© Tiago Casanova

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lapa, Lisboa, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Gameiro
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsPortugal
Cite: "Lapa Apartment / Studio Gameiro" [Apartamento Lapa / Studio Gameiro] 02 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967848/lapa-apartment-studio-gameiro> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream