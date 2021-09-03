We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  The Room Behind the Wall / livni +

The Room Behind the Wall / livni +

The Room Behind the Wall / livni +
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

© Marcos Guiponi

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Healthcare Architecture, Offices
Ciudad de la Costa, Uruguay
© Marcos Guiponi
Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of a room that can also be used as a psychologist's office. A wall, a roof, and a gutter that gathers rainwater define the project.

© Marcos Guiponi
Axonometry
Axonometry
© Marcos Guiponi
Located at the back of a parcel, a wall is built that hides the room and defines a garden inside another garden. Thinking of Matta-Clark, a big hole breaks through the wall and connects both gardens. Above de wall the roof lays, peeking and protecting the entrance. The roof’s front is defined by an oversized gutter that gathers rainwater which later drips onto a rock right underneath.

© Marcos Guiponi
Section BB
Section BB
© Marcos Guiponi
From a limited resource’s budget perspective, walls and roofs are made of Isopanel prefab panels (self-extinguishing EPS foam core, covered by galvanized steel sheet of 0.45 millimeters on both sides, pre-painted). For the exterior, an overlapped cementitious board is used. The interior walls and ceilings are coated by eucalyptus panels. For the floor, a black buttoned rubber surface is used.

© Diamela Meyer
© Diamela Meyer

Project location

Address:Ciudad de la Costa, Canelones Department, Uruguay

Cite: "The Room Behind the Wall / livni + " [Habitación detrás del muro / livni + ] 03 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967842/the-room-behind-the-wall-livni-plus> ISSN 0719-8884

