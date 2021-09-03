The Room Behind the Wall / livni +

+ 24

Construction Documentation: Pedro Livni, Rafael Solano

Drawings: Diamela Meyer

Model: Ignacio Pereira

Model Photographs: Diamela Meyer

City: Ciudad de la Costa

Country: Uruguay

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of a room that can also be used as a psychologist's office. A wall, a roof, and a gutter that gathers rainwater define the project.

Located at the back of a parcel, a wall is built that hides the room and defines a garden inside another garden. Thinking of Matta-Clark, a big hole breaks through the wall and connects both gardens. Above de wall the roof lays, peeking and protecting the entrance. The roof’s front is defined by an oversized gutter that gathers rainwater which later drips onto a rock right underneath.

From a limited resource’s budget perspective, walls and roofs are made of Isopanel prefab panels (self-extinguishing EPS foam core, covered by galvanized steel sheet of 0.45 millimeters on both sides, pre-painted). For the exterior, an overlapped cementitious board is used. The interior walls and ceilings are coated by eucalyptus panels. For the floor, a black buttoned rubber surface is used.