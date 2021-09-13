We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

1 Month to Go: Expo Dubai 2020 Reveals New Images

1 Month to Go: Expo Dubai 2020 Reveals New Images

With Expo 2020 Dubai scheduled to debut in less than a month, new drone shots of the venue highlight water and garden features. Aiming to “explore the power of connections in shaping our world”, Expo 2020 Dubai will run from 1 October 2021 until 31 March 2022, under strict Covid regulations, after a year delay due to the worldwide pandemic.

Al Wasl Plaza. Image Courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai
France's Pavilion. Image Courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai
Dubai Exhibition Centre. Image Courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai

Courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai
Courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai

Focused on architecture, culture, and innovation, the world expo, held for the first time in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, will gather almost 191 national participants. New images circulating showcase completed structures such as the Dubai Exhibition Centre and Al Wasl Plaza by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill, the world’s largest unsupported dome at the intersection of the expo's three thematic districts, ready pavilions such as France by Atelier Pérez Prado + Celnikier & Grabli, Nigeria and Germany by GmbH and ADUNIC AG (concept design, planning, and implementation) and LAVA (architecture/spatial concepts), while also revealing never seen visualizations of China and India’s interventions.

Al Wasl Plaza. Image Courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai
Al Wasl Plaza. Image Courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai
Courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai
Courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai has also unveiled images of an observation tower soaring 55 meters above the ground, located in Jubilee Park, with an upper-planted floor planted, designed by Asif Khan. In fact, the London-based designer was also responsible for creating the Expo’s three Entry Portals using strands of ultra-lightweight carbon-fiber composite and Expo 2020’s Public Realm. In addition, situated between Al Wasl Plaza and Jubilee Park, the Expo 2020 will include giant sheets of water tumbling down 13-meter-high vertical walls, created by California-based WET Design. These water features are encircled by a series of curving paths with at the center a circle of fire that produces bursts of flames.

Related Article

3 Months To Go: Expo 2020 Dubai "Connects Minds and Creates the Future"

Courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai
Courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai
Courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai
Courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai

Centered on Al Wasl Plaza, the HOK master plan combines three thematic districts: the Sustainability Pavilion “Terra” by Grimshaw, the Mobility Pavilion “Alif” by Foster + Partners, and the Opportunity Pavilion “Mission Impossible” by AGi Architects. Pavilions will be located within these districts. Other previous photographs have already underlined the completed Australia Pavilion by bureau^proberts, the Ireland Pavilion by Ciarán O'Connor, and Russia’s cylindrical pavilion designed by Tchoban SPEECH at the Mobility district. Moreover, at the opportunity district, the Switzerland pavilion was imagined by OOS, the UK pavilion by Es Devlin, and the USA pavilion by Woods Bagot.

China's Pavilion. Image Courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai
China's Pavilion. Image Courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai
India's Pavilion. Image Courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai
India's Pavilion. Image Courtesy of Expo 2020 Dubai

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of Expo 2020 Dubai.

