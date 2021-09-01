We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Argentina
  5. Franklin 684 Residential Building / Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos

Franklin 684 Residential Building / Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos

Save this project
Franklin 684 Residential Building / Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos

© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas+ 40

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments
Caballito, Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The building is located in a neighborhood where high densities coexist with the preexistence of a sparse urban fabric. The proximity of one of the most important urban parks of Buenos Aires characterizes the area.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The plot, completely atypical in its shape, without right angles and of reduced dimensions, presented a great determining factor in terms of its adjacencies: on the left, an 8-story contemporary building and on the right a group of semi-detached houses from the beginning of the 20th century, which do not exceed 2 floors in height. This was the challenge that was posed from the beginning: how to give an appropriate contextual response and take advantage of the opportunities that were insinuated.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

In an urban sense, the courtyards of the neighbors were taken into account, to unify them with their own and double the ventilation and sunlight. Also the good orientation of the front of the lot, but especially the long views that were achieved towards the nearby avenue at the west end.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Plan - 3,4,5,6 Floors
Plan - 3,4,5,6 Floors
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

This last data resulted in the construction detaching itself from the dividing wall, and a series of large terraces could be generated that complement the units and blur the interior-exterior relationship.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The space is unique and flexible. The typical floor plan is articulated with the location of the kitchen equipment and cabinets. The services, such as access, general circulations, and bathrooms, rest on the rear dividing wall, separated by a patio. This results in natural ventilation and lighting in all the rooms.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The presence of the existing vegetation of the street, species of great magnitude and well maintained is used to accompany the development of this small and slender building.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Franklin 684, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsArgentina
Cite: "Franklin 684 Residential Building / Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos" [Edificio Franklin 684 / Tovo Sarmiento arquitectos] 01 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967786/franklin-684-residential-building-tovo-sarmiento-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream