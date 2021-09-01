ICON Completes 3D-Printed Houses In Austin

Developer 3Strands and construction company ICON have completed new 3D-printed houses for sale in the United States, showcasing the possibilities of additive manufacturing for mass-market housing. Located in Austin, Texas, within a fast-growing neighbourhood, the East 17th St Residences development is designed by Logan Architecture and comprises four units with 3D-printed ground floors whose tectonics reflect the construction technology.

The project was first announced earlier this year and was constructed using ICON's proprietary technology and an "advanced building material", which the company claims to be stronger and more resilient than conventional ones. The technology is set to provide safer dwellings, better equipped for withstanding hazards and natural disasters.

Fundamentally, our country's housing crisis is a supply issue. 3Strands is working to solve this by pushing the boundaries of new technologies that address the root causes of this supply issue. By 3D-printing these homes, East 17th Street is a significant advancement for the future of construction. We have been overwhelmed by initial buyer demand and could not be more pleased with how ICON has delivered beautiful, energy-efficient and resilient homes."- Gary O'Dell, CEO of 3Strands.

Austin-based construction company ICON is advancing building processes through the use of robotics and innovative material to address the housing shortage. Having delivered 3D-printed homes in Mexico ad now the United States, the company is also involved in developing construction systems for the future exploration of Mars, in a partnership with NASA and Bjarke Ingels Group.