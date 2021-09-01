We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Versus Installation / TITAN

Versus Installation / TITAN
© Julien Lanoo
Square, Installations & Structures, Temporary Installations
Nantes, France
  TITAN
  2021
  Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Text description provided by the architects. The new installation designed by TITAN is inspired by the relationship between form and balance established by architect Mathurin Crucy, who designed both the square and the theater in the late 18th century. Featuring a roller skating rink, this temporary structure has been adapted to the irregularities of the ground and plays with its natural slope, giving the square a renewed sense of centrality, and opening it up to hours of fancy-free skating. Measuring 38m in diameter, the main structure is made of prefabricated white concrete, while the rink track is poured-in-place white concrete.

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
Amblers and athletes alike can meet on the track inside the rink, which offers an opportunity to honour a lively and effervescent sport that has made a comeback in recent years: Roller derby. Spectators can sit on the steps of the theatre – conveniently turned into bleachers – for an open-air match.

Floor plan
Floor plan

The public can also sit at the edge of the installation, where benches invite everyone to contemplate and discover Place Graslin in this new light. The concept explores the relationship between the balanced proportions of the historic fabric, the divergent views, and the city’s social dynamics, providing inhabitants and festival visitors with a new open public space.

Save this picture!
© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo
VERSUS is open to the public as part of the art festival Le Voyage à Nantes until the end of September 2021 and also includes a service loaning out roller skates and rollerblades.

© Julien Lanoo
Project location

Pl. Graslin, 44000 Nantes, France

TITAN
