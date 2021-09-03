We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Factory
  4. Taiwan (ROC)
  5. Bright Up HCG Factory / CHU CHIN-KANG SPACE DESIGN + CHANGHO INTERIOR DESIGN

Bright Up HCG Factory / CHU CHIN-KANG SPACE DESIGN + CHANGHO INTERIOR DESIGN

Save this project
Bright Up HCG Factory / CHU CHIN-KANG SPACE DESIGN + CHANGHO INTERIOR DESIGN

© Kuo-Min Lee© Kuo-Min Lee© Kuo-Min Lee© Kuo-Min Lee+ 26

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Factory, Renovation
Taiyuan, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Design Team:Chih-Kang Chu, Yao-Zhoun Yu, I-Hsuan Lai
  • Client:HOCHENG PHILIPPINES CORPORATION & TAIWAN DESIGN RESEARCH INSTITUTE
  • City:Taiyuan
  • Country:Taiwan (ROC)
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee

“Bright Up” is the origin space, allowing extraordinary aesthetics to coexist with daily life.

Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee
Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee

Lights were introduced into a setting that has remained unchanged for decades, every unassuming and ordinary item or space becomes a “Culturescape”.

Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee
Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee

We attempted to think outside of the mainstream definitions and restrictions on design and aesthetics to develop a new design concept that neither added nor subtracted.

Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee
Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee

We wanted to create a new meaning to rediscover the identity of the century-old factory.

Save this picture!
© Kuo-Min Lee
© Kuo-Min Lee

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:No.135, Houzhuang St., Bade Dist., Taiyuan City 334, Taiwan (ROC)

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CHU CHIN-KANG SPACE DESIGN
Office
CHANGHO INTERIOR DESIGN
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureFactoryRefurbishmentRenovationTaiwan (ROC)
Cite: "Bright Up HCG Factory / CHU CHIN-KANG SPACE DESIGN + CHANGHO INTERIOR DESIGN" 03 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967755/bright-up-hcg-factory-chu-chin-kang-space-design-plus-changho-interior-design> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Kuo-Min Lee

HCG工厂 / 朱志康空间规划 + 场和设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream