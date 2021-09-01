We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Austria
  5. Fuchsegg Lodge Hotel / Ludescher + Lutz Architekten

Fuchsegg Lodge Hotel / Ludescher + Lutz Architekten

Save this project
Fuchsegg Lodge Hotel / Ludescher + Lutz Architekten

© G.StandlFuchsegg Lodge Hotel / Ludescher + Lutz Architekten© Studio Wälder© Studio Wälder+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels, Restaurant, Wellbeing
Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Studio Wälder
© Studio Wälder

Text description provided by the architects. What dimensions should one use for a hotel in a remote landscape?

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© G.Standl
© G.Standl

Architects have already found many answers to this question. You can use the spatial programme to create a monumental object, a grand hotel with the mountains as a backdrop as was the case in many places during the Belle Époque. One could also design a subterranean building or try and make it invisible in some way. Perhaps one would come up with this idea today because of the advancing urban sprawl.

Save this picture!

We have chosen a third approach to find an appropriate form: We investigate which settlement forms can already be found in the surrounding cultural landscape. And we found what we were looking for: the existing Vorsäss Eggatsberg can be admired at a distance of about 1,000 metres.

Save this picture!
© Studio Wälder
© Studio Wälder
Save this picture!
© Studio Wälder
© Studio Wälder

What is a “Vorsäss”? The term originates from the Alemannic Alpine region and refers to a settlement inhabited only in summer, consisting of simple farmhouses with stables, forming a loose settlement without the pretense of being a village. The buildings are similar to each other, they are oriented according to the topography, they do not form streets and they do not have fences.

Save this picture!
© G.Standl
© G.Standl

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Amagmach 1301, 6863, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ludescher + Lutz Architekten
Office

Products

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsRestaurants & BarsRestaurantHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingAustria
Cite: "Fuchsegg Lodge Hotel / Ludescher + Lutz Architekten" 01 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967750/fuchsegg-lodge-hotel-ludescher-plus-lutz-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream