World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Parking
  4. Spain
  Bicycles and Electric Scooters Parking Space / m2 arquitectas

Bicycles and Electric Scooters Parking Space / m2 arquitectas

Bicycles and Electric Scooters Parking Space / m2 arquitectas

© Adriana Eskenazi Grabulosa

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Parking, Sports Interiors
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: m2 arquitectas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  172
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Adriana Eskenazi Grabulosa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Fabresa, Komercia, Novatilu, Plegabox
  • Design Team:m2 arquitectas
  • Clients:Inmobiliaria Colonial
  • City:Barcelona
  • Country:Spain
© Adriana Eskenazi Grabulosa
© Adriana Eskenazi Grabulosa

Text description provided by the architects. In recent years, users of large office buildings are increasingly demanding safe proper space to bike or scooter from their homes to their workplaces. Barcelona city has a generous network of bicycle lanes, but it is now time to update the new mobility systems interiors that have already invaded the city. Colonial Inmobiliaria is committed to this new model of sustainable transport and based on this premise, it detects the obsolescence of space in the basement of a building that is being underused as a storage room.

© Adriana Eskenazi Grabulosa
© Adriana Eskenazi Grabulosa
Axonometric
Axonometric
Axonometric
Axonometric
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Adriana Eskenazi Grabulosa
© Adriana Eskenazi Grabulosa

The intervention seeks to maximize the parking area for bicycles and electric scooters, as well as to equip these new spaces with a shower and changing room area that will encourage and ease the use of light vehicles by all users.

© Adriana Eskenazi Grabulosa
© Adriana Eskenazi Grabulosa
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Adriana Eskenazi Grabulosa
© Adriana Eskenazi Grabulosa
© Adriana Eskenazi Grabulosa
© Adriana Eskenazi Grabulosa

This strategy aims to promote light and reflective materials to offset the lack of natural light and emphasise the technological character of the new car park. Against this specific white background, some points of colour stand out, such as the ceramic wall of the changing rooms that "overflows" towards the car park, directing the users towards the services, or some crisp textures such as a red mortar block wall in contrast with the smoother and lighter texture of polished concrete floor and corrugated plated walls.

© Adriana Eskenazi Grabulosa
© Adriana Eskenazi Grabulosa

Project location

Address:Barcelona, Spain

m2 arquitectas
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationParkingInterior DesignSports InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Bicycles and Electric Scooters Parking Space / m2 arquitectas" [Parking para vehículos ligeros en Barcelona / m2 arquitectas] 02 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967704/bicycles-and-electric-scooters-parking-space-m2-arquitectas> ISSN 0719-8884

