Long-Span Buildings That Defy Gravity

Save this picture! Teshima Art Museum / Ryue Nishizawa. Photo: © Iwan Baan

+ 41

In architecture, ‘span’ is the term given to the length of a structural component that extends between two supports, or the continuous space created between two pillars of a building structure, and when we think of this element, one cannot help recalling classics such as Lina Bo Bardi's MASP, Álvaro Siza's Expo'98 Portuguese National Pavilion, and the Roman Pantheon. However, there are several other buildings with this feature, and recent projects have been using innovative and bold structures to create even more unexpected designs.

Here, we have gathered some of these creations featuring structures that span long distances using different materials, such as steel, concrete, and bamboo. Among the many different types of buildings, some even use unusual materials such as polyurethane foam and plastic, proving that there's always room for creativity and innovation in architecture.

Save this picture! Tianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute. Photo: © Ossip van Duivenbode

Save this picture! Tianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute. Photo: © Ossip van Duivenbode

Save this picture! Teshima Art Museum / Ryue Nishizawa. Photo: © Iwan Baan

Save this picture! Teshima Art Museum / Ryue Nishizawa. Photo: © Iwan Baan

Save this picture! Tian Han Cultural Park / WCY Regional Studio. Photo: © Li Yao

Save this picture! Tian Han Cultural Park / WCY Regional Studio. Photo: © Li Yao

Save this picture! Hangzhou Xixi Green Office Complex / gad. Photo: © Li Yao

Save this picture! Hangzhou Xixi Green Office Complex / gad. Photo: © Jinrong Huang

Save this picture! Changsha Meixihu International Culture and Art Centre / Zaha Hadid Architects. Photo: © Virgile Simon Bertrand

Save this picture! Changsha Meixihu International Culture and Art Centre / Zaha Hadid Architects. Photo: © Virgile Simon Bertrand

Save this picture! Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects. Photos courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport

Save this picture! Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects. Photos courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport

Save this picture! Upper Skeena Recreation Center / Hemsworth Architecture. Photo: © Ema Peter

Save this picture! Upper Skeena Recreation Center / Hemsworth Architecture. Photo: © Ema Peter

Save this picture! The Arc at Green School / IBUKU. Photo: © Tommaso Riva

Save this picture! Section - The Arc at Green School / IBUKU

Save this picture! Taiyuan Botanical Garden / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects. Photo: © CreatAR

Save this picture! Taiyuan Botanical Garden / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects. Photo: © CreatAR

Save this picture! BUGA Fibre Pavilion / ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart. Photo: © ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart

Save this picture! BUGA Fibre Pavilion / ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart. Photo: © ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart

Save this picture! Urban Podium In Rotterdam / Atelier Kempe Thill. Photo: © Architektur-Fotografie Ulrich Schwarz

Save this picture! Urban Podium In Rotterdam / Atelier Kempe Thill. Photo: © Architektur-Fotografie Ulrich Schwarz

Save this picture! Bridge Gallery / Atelier Lai. Photo: © Yilong Zhao

Save this picture! Bridge Gallery / Atelier Lai. Photo: © Yilong Zhao

Save this picture! Tianjin Binhai Cultural Center / gmp Architects. Photo: © Christian Gahl

Save this picture! Section - Tianjin Binhai Cultural Center / gmp Architects

Save this picture! Beyond the Geometry Plastic 3D Printed Pavilion / Archi-Union Architects + Fab-Union. Photo: © Schran Image

Save this picture! Beyond the Geometry Plastic 3D Printed Pavilion / Archi-Union Architects + Fab-Union. Photo: © Schran Image

Save this picture! Le Monde Office Building / Snøhetta + SRA Architects. Photo: © Jean-Marc Besacier

Save this picture! Section - Le Monde Office Building / Snøhetta + SRA Architects

Save this picture! Suzhou Bay Grand Theater / Christian de Portzamparc. Photo: © Feng Shao

Save this picture! Suzhou Bay Grand Theater / Christian de Portzamparc. Photo: © Feng Shao

Save this picture! Moynihan Train Hall / SOM. Photo: © Nicholas Knight | Empire State Development

Save this picture! Section - Moynihan Train Hall / SOM

Save this picture! Habitat Qinhuangdao / Safdie Architects. Photo: © Tim Franco

Save this picture! Habitat Qinhuangdao / Safdie Architects. Photo courtesy of Safdie Architects

Save this picture! PGA TOUR Headquarters / Foster + Partners. Photo: © Chuck Choi