  Long-Span Buildings That Defy Gravity

Long-Span Buildings That Defy Gravity

Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects. Photos courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport
Bridge Gallery / Atelier Lai. Photo: © Yilong Zhao
Upper Skeena Recreation Center / Hemsworth Architecture. Photo: © Ema Peter
Taiyuan Botanical Garden / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects. Photo: © CreatAR

In architecture, ‘span’ is the term given to the length of a structural component that extends between two supports, or the continuous space created between two pillars of a building structure, and when we think of this element, one cannot help recalling classics such as Lina Bo Bardi's MASP, Álvaro Siza's Expo'98 Portuguese National Pavilion, and the Roman Pantheon. However, there are several other buildings with this feature, and recent projects have been using innovative and bold structures to create even more unexpected designs.

Here, we have gathered some of these creations featuring structures that span long distances using different materials, such as steel, concrete, and bamboo. Among the many different types of buildings, some even use unusual materials such as polyurethane foam and plastic, proving that there's always room for creativity and innovation in architecture.

Tianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute

Tianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute. Photo: © Ossip van Duivenbode
Tianjin Binhai Library / MVRDV + Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute. Photo: © Ossip van Duivenbode
Teshima Art Museum / Ryue Nishizawa

Teshima Art Museum / Ryue Nishizawa. Photo: © Iwan Baan
Teshima Art Museum / Ryue Nishizawa. Photo: © Iwan Baan
Soft Matter / NATURALBUILD

Soft Matter / NATURALBUILD. Photo: © Hao Chen
Model - Soft Matter / NATURALBUILD
Tian Han Cultural Park / WCY Regional Studio

Tian Han Cultural Park / WCY Regional Studio. Photo: © Li Yao
Tian Han Cultural Park / WCY Regional Studio. Photo: © Li Yao
Hangzhou Xixi Green Office Complex / gad

Hangzhou Xixi Green Office Complex / gad. Photo: © Li Yao
Hangzhou Xixi Green Office Complex / gad. Photo: © Jinrong Huang
Changsha Meixihu International Culture and Art Centre / Zaha Hadid Architects

Changsha Meixihu International Culture and Art Centre / Zaha Hadid Architects. Photo: © Virgile Simon Bertrand
Changsha Meixihu International Culture and Art Centre / Zaha Hadid Architects. Photo: © Virgile Simon Bertrand
Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects

Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects. Photos courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport
Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects. Photos courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport
Upper Skeena Recreation Center / Hemsworth Architecture

Upper Skeena Recreation Center / Hemsworth Architecture. Photo: © Ema Peter
Upper Skeena Recreation Center / Hemsworth Architecture. Photo: © Ema Peter
The Arc at Green School / IBUKU

The Arc at Green School / IBUKU. Photo: © Tommaso Riva
Section - The Arc at Green School / IBUKU
Taiyuan Botanical Garden / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

Taiyuan Botanical Garden / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects. Photo: © CreatAR
Taiyuan Botanical Garden / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects. Photo: © CreatAR
BUGA Fibre Pavilion / ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart

BUGA Fibre Pavilion / ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart. Photo: © ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart
BUGA Fibre Pavilion / ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart. Photo: © ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart
Urban Podium In Rotterdam / Atelier Kempe Thill

Urban Podium In Rotterdam / Atelier Kempe Thill. Photo: © Architektur-Fotografie Ulrich Schwarz
Urban Podium In Rotterdam / Atelier Kempe Thill. Photo: © Architektur-Fotografie Ulrich Schwarz
Bridge Gallery / Atelier Lai

Bridge Gallery / Atelier Lai. Photo: © Yilong Zhao
Bridge Gallery / Atelier Lai. Photo: © Yilong Zhao
Tianjin Binhai Cultural Center / gmp Architects

Tianjin Binhai Cultural Center / gmp Architects. Photo: © Christian Gahl
Section - Tianjin Binhai Cultural Center / gmp Architects
Beyond the Geometry Plastic 3D Printed Pavilion / Archi-Union Architects + Fab-Union

Beyond the Geometry Plastic 3D Printed Pavilion / Archi-Union Architects + Fab-Union. Photo: © Schran Image
Beyond the Geometry Plastic 3D Printed Pavilion / Archi-Union Architects + Fab-Union. Photo: © Schran Image
Le Monde Office Building / Snøhetta + SRA Architects

Le Monde Office Building / Snøhetta + SRA Architects. Photo: © Jean-Marc Besacier
Section - Le Monde Office Building / Snøhetta + SRA Architects
Suzhou Bay Grand Theater / Christian de Portzamparc

Suzhou Bay Grand Theater / Christian de Portzamparc. Photo: © Feng Shao
Suzhou Bay Grand Theater / Christian de Portzamparc. Photo: © Feng Shao
Moynihan Train Hall / SOM

Moynihan Train Hall / SOM. Photo: © Nicholas Knight | Empire State Development
Section - Moynihan Train Hall / SOM
Habitat Qinhuangdao / Safdie Architects

Habitat Qinhuangdao / Safdie Architects. Photo: © Tim Franco
Habitat Qinhuangdao / Safdie Architects. Photo courtesy of Safdie Architects
PGA TOUR Headquarters / Foster + Partners

PGA TOUR Headquarters / Foster + Partners. Photo: © Chuck Choi
PGA TOUR Headquarters / Foster + Partners. Photo: © Chuck Choi
