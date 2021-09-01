Threshold Stairs House / Comas-Pont arquitectes

-
Architects: Comas-Pont arquitectes
- Area: 22 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Adrià Goula
-
Manufacturers: Allplan
-
Lead Architects: Jordi Comas, Anna Pont
-
- Technical Architect:Miquel Grifell
- Clients:Marta Perramon, Eudald Puig
- Engineer:Manuel Arguijo
- Carpentry:Sergi Martínez
- City:Ribes de Freser
- Country:Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The initial request was to connect the house to the lower floor. We placed the staircase outside the house, open to the landscape views, and enlarged its landing to turn it into an entrance gallery. A threshold that transforms the way of accessing the house.
It has no definite use but the opportunities seem multiple ... it may be the makeshift office during the pandemic, or a place where the children build a Scalextric. Someone can practice yoga with the morning sun or be the meeting place for family members.
The lightness contrasts with the existing massif. The warm interior light welcomes you. The landscape floods the interior space, filtered by slats or framed in the staircase, so when you go up or down, the vision is distracted.