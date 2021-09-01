We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Threshold Stairs House / Comas-Pont arquitectes

Threshold Stairs House / Comas-Pont arquitectes

Threshold Stairs House / Comas-Pont arquitectes

© Adrià Goula

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Other Structures
Ribes de Freser, Spain
  • Architects: Comas-Pont arquitectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  22
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Adrià Goula
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Allplan
  • Lead Architects: Jordi Comas, Anna Pont
  • Constructor: Metàl.liques Olot
© Adrià Goula
Text description provided by the architects. The initial request was to connect the house to the lower floor. We placed the staircase outside the house, open to the landscape views, and enlarged its landing to turn it into an entrance gallery. A threshold that transforms the way of accessing the house.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Plan, Elevetaion, Section
© Adrià Goula
It has no definite use but the opportunities seem multiple ... it may be the makeshift office during the pandemic, or a place where the children build a Scalextric. Someone can practice yoga with the morning sun or be the meeting place for family members.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
The lightness contrasts with the existing massif. The warm interior light welcomes you. The landscape floods the interior space, filtered by slats or framed in the staircase, so when you go up or down, the vision is distracted.

© Adrià Goula
Comas-Pont arquitectes
Houses, Other Structures, Spain
Cite: "Threshold Stairs House / Comas-Pont arquitectes" [Escalera umbral / Comas-Pont arquitectes] 01 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967689/threshold-stairs-house-comas-pont-arquitectes> ISSN 0719-8884

