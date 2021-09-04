We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Cora Restaurant / Vapor arquitetura

© Arthur Duarte

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Restaurant
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: vapor arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  175
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Arthur Duarte
  • Architects In Charge:vapor arquitetura
  • Project Team:Bruno Lopes, Simone Shimada, Rodrigo Oliveira, Thomas Frenk, Zique Lique
  • Client:Cora
  • Civil Engineering:Heloísa Maringone
  • Installations:Edson Prado
  • HVAC:Tubo Ar
  • Lighting Design:Auma Estudio
  • Industrial Kitchen Design Office:Pucci Sifuentes
  • Visual Identity:Beatriz Dorea
  • Construction Management:Engeark e Camila Verge
  • City:São Paulo
  • Country:Brazil
© Arthur Duarte
© Arthur Duarte

Text description provided by the architects. Project for a new rooftop in an existing building on the edge of the elevated road, called Minhocão by their citizens, potential elevated linear park in the center of São Paulo.

© Arthur Duarte
© Arthur Duarte

Cora Restaurant, therefore, has this happiness: the proposition of a new use for the rooftops on the immediate edges of Minhocão, dialoguing with this possibility of a centrality of leisure for São Paulo.

© Arthur Duarte
© Arthur Duarte
© Arthur Duarte
© Arthur Duarte

The elevator arrives at the restaurant's lobby, a large window overlooking some of the city's iconic buildings, and a waiting desk carved out of the restaurant's operating areas. On one side, the visuals for the kitchen and on the other the bar, with a frank dialogue with the terrace.

© Arthur Duarte
© Arthur Duarte

The production areas organize a central strip of the restaurant that delimit the flows to two main rooms, treated as balconies overlooking the city. A lounge with a retractable roof on the south face, and the terrace on the north face with outdoor seating and clear views to Minhocão and the downtown.

© Arthur Duarte
© Arthur Duarte
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Section
Section
© Arthur Duarte
© Arthur Duarte

Considering the structure of the existing building, it was decided to use light structures and with the loads largely routed to the perimeter facade of the building. A metallic structure formed the main body of the new building, marked by the succession of sheds on the roof. In the external and internal closures, wire-frame type systems were adopted with varied coatings in cement panels and metallic plating.

© Arthur Duarte
© Arthur Duarte

The new building designs, therefore, this new crowning of the existing building, announcing this new use to the city, these new layers of occupation of São Paulo buildings.

© Arthur Duarte
© Arthur Duarte

Project location

Address:R. Amaral Gurgel - República, São Paulo - SP, 17201-010, Brazil

