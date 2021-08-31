We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. Osulloc Sullochyangsil House / One O One Architects

Osulloc Sullochyangsil House / One O One Architects

Save this project
Osulloc Sullochyangsil House / One O One Architects

© Jang Mi© Jang Mi© Jang Mi© Jang Mi+ 7

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
South Korea
  • Architects: One O One Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  178
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jang Mi
  • Lead Architects: Choi Joonwoo, Kim Min, Lee Jinhyuk, Shin Jaewon
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi

Text description provided by the architects. Osulloc’s tea house “Sullochyangsil” is located the southwest of Jejudo. Jejudo is the largest island in Korea located at the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula and has unique characteristics that distinguish it from other regions of Korea. This project is the renovation of two old houses(constructed in 1980) in the middle of tea fields managed by Osullocfarm. One O One Architects added a new volume of gable roofs between the two houses.

Save this picture!
© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi

The shape of the roof, which is also the signature of One O One Architects, is created in response to the surrounding landscape. The surrounding tea fields are dominated by a low and horizontal landscape, and the sky above them changes frequently according to the dynamic climate of Jejudo. The new volume adds vertical lines to “hold up” the surrounding landscape. Choi Wook explains about “holding up the surrounding landscape” by taking a ship on the sea as an example. “If you think of a ship floating in the sea, the shape of the ship is quite complex. There are many parts that protrude vertically, such as chimneys and wheelhouses. The complex shapes of the ships meet a strong horizontal line of the sea, so they can fit together.”

Save this picture!
© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi
Save this picture!
© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi

The existing houses are maintained, but the sizes of the windows were adjusted according to the nature of the inner space and the view from the inside. In order to make a window smaller than the existing window, when creating a new wall, it should be distinguished from the existing wall. Creating a balance between the interior space and the landscape seen there, and clearly distinguishing the existing structures and materials from the new additions are common features found in the work of One O One Architects.

Save this picture!
© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi

Although there are differences by season, Jejudo is basically very humid and windy. The canopy on the front of the building facing the south was made to block the strong sunlight and frequent rain here. Because there is a canopy, there is no need to draw a curtain inside the interior, so you can see the scenery of the tea field from the inside regardless of the season or weather.

Save this picture!
© Jang Mi
© Jang Mi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
One O One Architects
Office

Products

StoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea
Cite: "Osulloc Sullochyangsil House / One O One Architects" 31 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967657/osulloc-sullochyangsil-house-one-o-one-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream