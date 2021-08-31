Osulloc Sullochyangsil House / One O One Architects

+ 7

Principal Architect: Choi Wook

Client: Amorepacific Group Ossulocfarm

Architects: One O One Architects

General Contractor : KESSON

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Osulloc’s tea house “Sullochyangsil” is located the southwest of Jejudo. Jejudo is the largest island in Korea located at the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula and has unique characteristics that distinguish it from other regions of Korea. This project is the renovation of two old houses(constructed in 1980) in the middle of tea fields managed by Osullocfarm. One O One Architects added a new volume of gable roofs between the two houses.

The shape of the roof, which is also the signature of One O One Architects, is created in response to the surrounding landscape. The surrounding tea fields are dominated by a low and horizontal landscape, and the sky above them changes frequently according to the dynamic climate of Jejudo. The new volume adds vertical lines to “hold up” the surrounding landscape. Choi Wook explains about “holding up the surrounding landscape” by taking a ship on the sea as an example. “If you think of a ship floating in the sea, the shape of the ship is quite complex. There are many parts that protrude vertically, such as chimneys and wheelhouses. The complex shapes of the ships meet a strong horizontal line of the sea, so they can fit together.”

The existing houses are maintained, but the sizes of the windows were adjusted according to the nature of the inner space and the view from the inside. In order to make a window smaller than the existing window, when creating a new wall, it should be distinguished from the existing wall. Creating a balance between the interior space and the landscape seen there, and clearly distinguishing the existing structures and materials from the new additions are common features found in the work of One O One Architects.

Although there are differences by season, Jejudo is basically very humid and windy. The canopy on the front of the building facing the south was made to block the strong sunlight and frequent rain here. Because there is a canopy, there is no need to draw a curtain inside the interior, so you can see the scenery of the tea field from the inside regardless of the season or weather.