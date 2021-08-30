We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Hillside House for Healthy Living / Abramson Architects

Hillside House for Healthy Living / Abramson Architects

Save this project
Hillside House for Healthy Living / Abramson Architects
Save this picture!
© Roger Davies
© Roger Davies

© Roger Davies© Roger Davies© Roger Davies© Roger Davies+ 36

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this picture!
© Roger Davies
© Roger Davies
Save this picture!
© Roger Davies
© Roger Davies

Text description provided by the architects. An entrepreneurial family with a passion for healthy living requested a large home on their dramatically sloping 2-acre site. They wanted an informal layout woven into the topography. They also wished to enjoy as much of the site as possible, requiring the inclusion of steps and landscape pathways that lead to more distant parts of the steep site.

Save this picture!
© Roger Davies
© Roger Davies
Save this picture!
© Roger Davies
© Roger Davies

Situated on a promontory jutting into the canyon below the hillside retreat boasts multiple vistas of the surrounding canyon and the Pacific Ocean beyond. However, local restrictions allowed for a single story above street level.

Save this picture!
© Roger Davies
© Roger Davies
Save this picture!
© Roger Davies
© Roger Davies

Responding to these conditions, much of the home’s massing is located on a lower level that daylights onto the downslope side of the house. This modest massing arrangement allows for neighboring properties to see over the roof of the home.

Save this picture!
© Roger Davies
© Roger Davies

In three distinct locations, landscaped topography “fingers” heighten one’s awareness of the panoramic scenery. Bridges span over these fingers, extending the natural graded areas into the heart of the home.

Save this picture!
Axo
Axo

The design solution offers new perspectives for experiencing the owner’s prized views while providing a glimpse of the topography as it stood before the house was set upon it.

Save this picture!
© Roger Davies
© Roger Davies

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Abramson Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Hillside House for Healthy Living / Abramson Architects" 30 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967654/hillside-house-for-healthy-living-abramson-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream