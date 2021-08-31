We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. The Alley House / Todot Architects and Partners

The Alley House / Todot Architects and Partners

Save this project
The Alley House / Todot Architects and Partners

© Choi Jinbo© Choi Jinbo© Choi Jinbo© Choi Jinbo+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture
South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Choi Jinbo
© Choi Jinbo

A Narrow Alleyway that Leads to the Doorstep of My House - A narrow alleyway in the neighborhood of Seoul City leads to the “Alley House”. The Alley House creates no boundary between the streets and itself. The alleyway extends to the doorstep of every unit in the building. It is one building, but, at the same time, is a group of stacked individual houses linked by alley-like stairs. We tried to find wisdom in the alleyway to have five families and a small office in the small plot of land with 106 square meters, not even enough for a single-family.

Save this picture!
© Choi Jinbo
© Choi Jinbo

A House that Resembles the Old Days of the Neighborhood - The house resembles the old days of the neighborhood. The neighborhood is an old detached house area and has recently been released from the redeveloped area. Due to this change, many multi-family homes are being built and rapidly transform the neighborhood. The declined but once attractive harmonious neighborhood is turning into an unnatural and overly dense area like dentures not fit in a mouth with the maximum floor area ratio and number of units each owner desires.

Save this picture!
Stairs Diagram
Stairs Diagram

As multi-family homes built on small lands are ruining the scenery of the town, we felt that we needed to come up with ideas not to contribute to the frustrating situation. One idea was to remove the boundaries between the street and the house by placing the house as far from the street as possible. It was a method to adjust the proportion of width of the street and the height of the building. Moreover, we designed the stairway and the hallways parallel to the streets so that they are seen as stacked alleyways. By doing so, we wanted the house to resemble the harmonious cozy images of the old neighborhood linked by narrow alleyways.

Save this picture!
© Choi Jinbo
© Choi Jinbo
Save this picture!
© Choi Jinbo
© Choi Jinbo

Creating a Gap with an Alleyway-like Stairs - Stairs create a small gap as well. The stairs extending from the ground to the third floor wraps around the three sides of the building. Three sides show different scenes of the neighborhood, which, we thought, is a small reward for climbing the stairs. The stairs and the hallways also serve to keep a comfortable distance from close buildings. It was a design strategy to create a small gap between the Alley House and the adjacent houses to alleviate uncomfortable gazes, allow the wind to pass through, and allow the residents to see the sky through the gap. Due to this decision, we were able to actively plan the windows for daylight and ventilation without installing any privacy screens legally mandatory in urban areas in South Korea. As a result, we were able to create small but pleasant interior space full of breeze and daylight.

Save this picture!
© Choi Jinbo
© Choi Jinbo

Small Joy with a Humble House - While designing the “Alley House”, we often hummed the song by Elton John, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”. Our expectations in the project were like the story of the “Wizard of Oz”, in which Dorothy and her three companions walk the yellow brick road towards the Emerald City but soon realize everything they have wanted is within themselves, not in the Emerald City; Although it is a humble house without an elevator that takes a lot of toil, we hope that residents discover small joy in the house.

Save this picture!
© Choi Jinbo
© Choi Jinbo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Todot Architects and Partners
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "The Alley House / Todot Architects and Partners" 31 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967651/the-alley-house-todot-architects-and-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream