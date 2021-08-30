Prequalification Announcement on the Tendering for Architectural Scheme and Design Development of Fucheng Guanlan Industrial Land Development Overall Interest Coordination Project of Meiguan Innovative Industry Corridor (Plots 01-03)

Fucheng Guanlan Industrial Land Development Overall Interest Coordination Project of Meiguan Innovative Industry Corridor (Plots 01, 02 and 03) is the first land development overall interest coordination project of Longhua District, which has a total land area of about 102,400m2. The project is located at the core zone at the northeast segment of Jiulongshan Intelligent Technology City, one of the 18 municipal-level key areas of Shenzhen, being an important engine to push forward the development of Jiulongshan Intelligent Technology City. The project plans to fully integrate the diverse programs of residence, office, industry and retail, construct the community public supporting services at high standard, build the diverse urban comprehensive service cluster, develop the smart residential community, shape the regional landmark, create the benchmark project for city industry integration, and become the role model for land development overall interest coordination projects of Shenzhen City.

1. Project Name

Tendering for Architectural Scheme and Design Development of Fucheng Guanlan Industrial Land Development Overall Interest Coordination Project of Meiguan Innovative Industry Corridor (Plots 01-03)

2. Project Location

Longhua District, Shenzhen

3. Organizations and Contact Information

1）Tenderee：Shenzhen Longhua Talents Housing Co., Ltd.

2） Tender agent：Shenzhen Ehow R&D Center

3）Contact information

Enquiry E-mail: competition@ehow.net.cn

Enquiry Hotline (Monday - Friday GMT+8 9:00-12:00, 14:00-18:00)：+86 133 1296 8676

4. Project Overview

Located in Fucheng Sub-district and Guanlan Sub-district, the Fucheng Guanlan Industrial Land Development Overall Interest Coordination Project of Meiguan Innovative Industry Corridor (Plots 01, 02 and 03) is the first land development overall interest coordination project of Longhua District, which has a total land area of about 102,400m2. The project is located at the core zone at the northeast segment of Jiulongshan Intelligent Technology City, one of the 18 municipal-level key areas of Shenzhen, being an important engine to push forward the development of Jiulongshan Intelligent Technology City. The project plans to fully integrate the diverse programs of residence, office, industry and retail, construct the community public supporting services at high standard, build the diverse urban comprehensive service cluster, develop the smart residential community, shape the regional landmark, create the benchmark project for city industry integration, and become the role model for land development overall interest coordination projects of Shenzhen City.

The project is divided into three adjacent plots. The planned construction land for Plot 01 is commercial + class 2 residence, with land coverage of about 32,700m2, the planned GFA included into FAR calculation is 243,800m2, including 117,000m2 residential buildings, 122,700m2 commercial and office buildings, and 4,100m2 public supporting area. The planned construction land for Plot 02 is class 2 residence, with land coverage of about 36,200m2, the planned GFA included into FAR calculation is 211,400m2, including 197,800m2 residential buildings, 1,500m2 commercial area, and 12,100m2 public supporting area. The planned construction land for Plot 03 is general industry, with land coverage of about 33,500m2, the planned GFA included into FAR calculation is 205,000m2, including 143,500m2 plant buildings, 61,100m2 dormitory area, and 440m2 public supporting area. (The project planning indicators are subject to the final approval from the government authorities).

5. Scope of Tendering

The scope of Fucheng Guanlan industrial land development of Meiguan Innovative Industry Corridor is 68 hectares. The project that involves Plots 01, 02 and 03 is the startup project of the Fucheng Guanlan industrial land of Meiguan Innovative Industry Corridor, with a total land area of 10.24 hectares.

6. Tender Content

The content of this competition includes but is not limited to implementing project planning indicators, early-stage design cooperation (such as cooperating in processing relevant land formalities and carrying out resettlement negotiations), schematic design (including basement and civil air defense engineering design, and investment estimation), traffic study (project internal road network study and traffic design), refined decoration scheme and design development, landscape scheme and design development, design development (construction unit’s tender drawings, including prefabricated building scheme diagrams, and construction standards) and budgetary estimate preparation, over-limit review (if any), foundation construction drawing design, special and thematic research (including but not limited to height restriction, flood control, seismic resistance, green building, energy conservation, soil and water conservation, environmental impact assessment, geological disasters, traffic impact analysis, and road opening), floodlighting scheme and design development, intelligent design development, cooperation in applying for construction (including communicating with relevant government departments until obtaining the construction project planning permit), wind tunnel test (if any), cooperation in the EPC entity tender (including providing EPC entity tender design drawings and budgetary estimates, and the tenderee’s technical requirements) and subsequent related design handover, technical and visual material control (including providing the architectural, refined decoration and landscape material instruction manuals and material design samples, and reviewing material construction samples), intensive review of construction drawings, and technical review of design changes; also, implementing the control requirements of the master planning for the project, studying the detailed planning indicators, focusing on the research and coordination of the relationships between Plots 01 to 03 and the overall industrial land, and fully considering the overall relevance to the surroundings.

7. Requirements for Registration

7.1 Applicants must be legally registered companies or organizations, with Class A qualification for construction industry or engineering design in China.

7.2 Consortium is permitted. One consortium shall include no more than 2 members. Each member of the consortium shall not further apply alone or participate by joining another consortium. The consortium members shall sign the Consortium Agreement legally and specify the work distribution, share of rights and interests during the project implementation phase if awarded with design contract.

7.3 Individual or teams of individuals will not be accepted.

8. Tender Rules

This tender includes three stages: Prequalification, Scheme Design, and Winner Deciding.

1st Stage – Prequalification

The Tenderee will set up professional review jury at the prequalification stage according to the law to review the Prequalification application documents submitted by the applicants. Through open-ballot and round by round voting, determine 5 shortlisted applicants (without ranking) and 2 alternative applicants (with ranking).

2nd Stage – Scheme Design

5 shortlisted bidders submit the deliverables that fulfill the requirements of Design Brief. And the Tenderee shall establish a professional review jury according to the law to review the schemes. The professional review jury will adopt open-ballot voting method (round by round elimination) to select top 3 schemes (without ranking) with optimization comments，and sequence the other two bidders as the fourth place and fifth place.

3rd Stage – Winner Deciding

The Tenderee shall set up a bid selecting jury accordingly. The Tenderee will determine the bid winner from the 3 non-sequenced winners through voting according to the jury's opinions，and sequence the other two bidders as the second place and third place.

9. Competition Schedule (Tentatively)

Note: All time is subject to Beijing Time. The Tenderee reserves the right to adjust the agenda, and the time noticed on Shenzhen Public Resource Transaction Service Website – Tender Announcement shall prevail.

10. Related Fees

10.1 Allocation table of compensation fee for unsuccessful bidding

10.2 Design fee

The maximum unit price of the design fee for this project is RMB 72/m2 for centralized commerce, office, plant building or dormitory category, and RMB 48/m2 for other categories. The bidders shortlisted for the second stage must quote as required in the Tender Document, and the bid price must not exceed the maximum unit price of the design fee.

11. Tender Announcement and Downloading

The official platform for announcement, follow-up Q&A and addendum documents is the Shenzhen Public Resource Transaction Service Website. Please download the Prequalification Document and relevant materials at “Shenzhen Public Resource Transaction Service Website – Tender Announcement”：https://www.szggzy.com/jyxx/jsgc/zbgg2/content_202447.html

Special Tips:

1. Company information registration

As per management requirement of subsequent procedures of Shenzhen Construction Project Transaction Service System, the applicant (including the consortium leading member and members of consortium) MUST have the online company information registration before the Prequalification application document submission deadline: https://www.szjsjy.com.cn:8001/jy-toubiao/

2. Online registration

Please visit the website or scan the following QR code to enter the application information: http://hi07552w.mikecrm.com/wL53YTt