BC House / N2B Arquitetura

Houses • Ribeirão Preto, Brazil Architects: N2B Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 465 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Carolina Mossin

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Florense Esmage Marcenaria , Lucenera , Marmoraria Casa Nova , Portobello , Serralheria Espadari Manufacturers:



Lead Architects: Caio Yoshiaki Nagano, Rodolfo Biagi Becker

Architects Of Record: Caio Yoshiaki Nagano, Rodolfo Biagi Becker, Natalie Fogagnoli

Project Team: Maria Júlia Montans, Ana Carolina Vicari

Construction: Ângelo Casadei

City: Ribeirão Preto

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the city of Ribeirão Preto – São Paulo, in one of the highest plots of the condominium. Due to the altitude and the great slope of the terrain, the lot has a privileged view, but it is projectually challenging.

Analyzing these characteristics, the most obvious architectural point was to direct to a fully staggered house following the natural profile of the land, but the clients needed a house with ample and integrated social environments. To meet customer expectations and adapt to the terrain, the architects chose to create the entrance to the house on a half level, minimizing the sensation of staggering.

The facade of the house was designed to be imposing and solid, but at the same time bring a feeling of lightness. For this, the entire length of the upper floor was worked in exposed concrete, ending in both sides a structural balance.

The entrance door is hidden and mysterious, hidden behind this monolithic façade block and is only identified by the footsteps on the path amidst the landscape work. In this journey to the door, the guest is submitted to a slight feeling of enclosing, but that ceases the moment the door opens and the guest is faced with the integrated environments and the double ceiling height, starting to have a new sensation. At this half-level entrance, the guest chooses to go up or down a flight of stairs. The flight of stairs to the social area is wider making it more inviting than the upper flight, which leads to the intimate floor of the bedrooms.

As for the interior of the house, the office chose to bring exposed concrete, the same as the façade. Shades that matched the concrete were also worked, within the palette of gray, white and natural wood. Following the client's premise of having the social area integrated, but which could eventually be used separately, a large sliding door was created that when closed separates the living room from the gourmet area.

On the upper floor, all circulation that leads to the bedrooms is faced by the double height of the living room. The two environments chosen to have a privileged view of the landscape's horizon were the master suite and the intimate room, both facing the back of the land.