We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Republic of Children House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo López

Republic of Children House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo López

Save this project
Republic of Children House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo López

© Luis Barandiarán© Luis Barandiarán© Luis Barandiarán© Luis Barandiarán+ 28

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Gonnet, Argentina
  • Architects: Ezequiel Spinelli, Facundo López
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luis Barandiarán
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Lumion, ACINDAR, Ctibor, FV, Loma Negra, Roca, Silestone, Trimble, Webber, ferrum, shervin williams
  • Collaborators:Julián I. Kelis, Mirella Villanueva, Facundo Casales
  • Engineering:Juan Rojas, Nicolás Pereira
  • Construction:Ramón Martínez
  • Painting:Eusebio Martínez
  • Ironworks:Ramiro Budiño, Jorge Bollettino
  • Electrician:Jorge, Carlos Ramos
  • Plumbing:Walter Romero
  • Landscape:Valentín Asprella
  • City:Gonnet
  • Country:Argentina
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Text description provided by the architects. A young couple finds a unique site, the subdivision of a larger plot. It has a cedar, several eucalyptus trees, minor shrubs, and an existing pool. Around, you can see many old trees from a neighborhood with large lots.

Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Republic of Children is located right across the street, a theme park built in the 1950s, which also functions as a great public lung for the residents of the area.

Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

The regulations and the location of neighboring houses define the areas to be occupied, the front and back limits. The rest of the decisions will be taken according to the visuals towards the outside.

Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

A house is proposed in which the relationship with the outside defines its spaces. It makes use of the voids and the green to always get a look at them in any part of the house.

Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ezequiel Spinelli
Office
Facundo López
Office

Products

GlassSteelPlastic

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Republic of Children House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo López" [Casa República de los Niños / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo López] 29 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967580/republic-of-children-house-ezequiel-spinelli-plus-facundo-lopez> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream