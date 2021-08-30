We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Cacela House / atelier RUA

Cacela House / atelier RUA

Save this project
Cacela House / atelier RUA

© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
  • Architects: Atelier RUA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Francisco Nogueira
  • Architecture:Atelier RUA
  • Contractor:Castelos e Labirintos
  • City:Vila Nova de Cacela
  • Country:Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. This intervention consisted of the rehabilitation of a house located in Vila Nova de Cacela, on the border between the urban area and the Algarvian barrocal.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The house, a traditional working-class building from the mid-20th century, keeps traces of popular Algarvian architecture, as for example the roof, the roof trusses and the lacy masonry chimney.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The alterations it has been subjected to, and the lack of maintenance during its lifetime have resulted in the loss of its identity and in evident constructive pathologies, mainly at roof level. It originally consisted of three bedrooms, a kitchen, a small living room and a garage.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Despite the typological changes required for the new use, the main aim was to maintain the nature and simplicity characteristic of this type of construction, both in terms of materials and their application, and interior layout.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Due to the climate in which it is located, ventilation and natural light were structural elements in this project, where openings over the doors now allow constant permeability and cross ventilation between spaces. The doors provide privacy and those openings provide continuity. The permanent game of horizontal / vertical masonry planes build both these elements and all the cupboards, kitchen and bathrooms.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The reorganization of the interior space allowed the creation of a large living and dining area that relates directly to the exterior patio, through windows transformed into doors, allowing a continuity in its use.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

A water element has been introduced that serves for small baths or just as a freshness element. The boundary wall of the patio was replaced by a hollow structure of solid brick now acting as a permeable filter to the outside. A staircase leads to the terraces, where the exposure to wind and sun required the protection of a masonry wall and a shading structure, designed to promote a new living space.  

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

In the adjacent garage, another room was created with a small adjacent patio, which due to its location can be used independently.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

The materials were restored, aluminium frames were replaced by wood and the handmade tiles are now extended to both roofs. The main façade openings have been opened up to the floor, but the sectional shutters allow them to be fully or partially opened, depending on the desired privacy.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
atelier RUA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal
Cite: "Cacela House / atelier RUA" [Casa Cacela / atelier RUA] 30 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967567/cacela-house-atelier-rua> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream