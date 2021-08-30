We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
RaveOn / Nick Deaver Architect

RaveOn / Nick Deaver Architect

© Casey Dunn© Casey Dunn© Casey Dunn© Casey Dunn+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Austin, United States
© Casey Dunn
Text description provided by the architects. In 1956, Austin architects Fehr and Granger designed a wood and glass house to hover above the ground beneath a future cathedral of live oaks. Their design left only a minimal backyard on the steeply sloped site. The emphatic lines, limestone base and gracefully pitched roof of the 2,680 ft2 structure embodied the modern architecture of the day. Inside, a back-switching stair bisected the private and social sides of the house pinching circulation between interior spaces and restricting flow.

© Casey Dunn
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Casey Dunn
Sixty years later, harmonic riffs were added to this already accomplished building composition. The house re-clad in insulated glass and vertical cedar siding left to weather, was returned to its original form and footprint by removing an unfortunate expansion and garage in-fill. A new seven-foot high L-shaped white oak cabinet separating formal and informal living areas appears like another wall in the landscape. It contains the home’s artifacts and doglegs around a solid oak workbench-island built by an artist friend.

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn
For the private side of the house, a new more generous owners bedroom and bath was created by repositioning bedroom closets. Eliminating an upper terrace door and adopting a straight-run open riser hanging stair; made of plywood, relieves the bottleneck in the home’s circulation and leads directly to a new pool terrace, pool house and playroom below. This south facing terrace, a concrete, wood and steel improvisation of the original structure, cantilevers over the hill and completes the missing backyard.

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn
