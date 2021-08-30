We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

J14 Residence / 23o5Studio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: 23o5Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Blum, Grohe, Hafele, Schneider Electric, Toto, AA Window, SAT Lighting, TOT furniture
  • Lead Architect: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy
© Hiroyuki Oki
Text description provided by the architects. The space is separated into different layers with a homogeneous wash stone (granite) material inside and outside, blurring the boundaries, only the subject and the atmosphere surrounding the subject form solid. Calculation of the space by the purpose of use and each activity that takes place.

© Hiroyuki Oki
Ground Floor Plan
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
1st Floor Plan
© Hiroyuki Oki
Architecture has a special material relationship with human life, as a cover and foundation for the life that unfolds around it. A programmatic project, extracted From the perception of the interaction between people and the city. That is the presence in the midst of other appearances, the smoothness, and the need not to rely on the ability to express the material.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
"The city - the way it is -is all we have”, is all we want to attend on this project. The ambiguity of definitions, ambiguity in the experience of Dimension and Proportion of space, and usage. A space constructed with a specific function, but able to serve many different functions, a neutral scene, activated by the user.

© Hiroyuki Oki
Project gallery

About this office
23o5Studio
Office

Cite: "J14 Residence / 23o5Studio" 30 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967561/j14-residence-23o5studio> ISSN 0719-8884

