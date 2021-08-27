We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. ArchDaily & Strelka Award: Meet The 15 Finalists

Readers of ArchDaily and Strelka Mag have selected a shortlist of 15 architectural projects nominated for the joint ArchDaily & Strelka Award, which celebrates emerging architects and new ideas that transform the contemporary city. The second stage of voting, which will last until August 31st, will decide the three winners.

The open call invited emerging architects to submit their built projects that emphasize sustainability, research-based and participatory design, and the innovative use of materials. Architects and architecture and design firms that started their practice no more than 10 years ago could apply with projects that were built in the past five years. We have received projects from over 100 offices from Armenia, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan, but only 50 of them made it to the long list.

THE FINALISTS ARE
(alphabetical order)

  • Apart Hotel Dolgorukovskaya 25 / APEX Project Bureau, Russia
  • Atyrau Bridge / New Moon Architects,Kazakhstan
  • Durtuli Community Spaces / Orchestra Design, Russia
  • Gaidar Cultural and Recreational Park / IRGSNO, Russia
  • House in Artana / NS Studio, Georgia
  • Landscape Park Sokolskaya Gora / Project Group 8 + PARK, Russia
  • National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan / XOPA, Russia
  • Poyma Embankment Park / Basis architectural bureau, Russia
  • Renovation of Russian Federation Pavilion at Venice Biennale / KASA Architects, Italy
  • Siberian Retreat House / A61architects + YYdesign, Russia
  • The Riviera Park / Architecture Bureau ab2.0
  • Touchable Distance Exhibition / Radical Passive, Belarus
  • Tretyakov Gallery Pavilion / link.bureau, Russia
  • URAM Extreme Park / Legato Sports Architecture, Russia
  • ZOYA Museum / Architectural buro A2M, Russia

Starting today, through August 31, you can vote for one project a day to decide the winners — the 3 offices will be announced on August 19 and invited to Future Architect conference in September to present their projects

